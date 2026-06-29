₹2–2.5 crore for a 2BHK? Delhi resident's reddit post sparks housing affordability debate

A viral Reddit post by a Delhi resident has triggered a wider debate on the cost of housing in the national capital, with the user saying that even a combined monthly income of ₹2 lakh is not enough to buy a modest 2BHK flat in the city. The post, shared on Reddit’s Delhi forum under the title asking whether mid-salaried people should stop thinking of buying a flat or house, struck a chord with salaried professionals dealing with steep property prices.

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The user said that despite earning ₹2 lakh a month with his partner, home ownership in Delhi remained “out of reach”. The couple looked at homes in established neighbourhoods such as Dwarka and Pitampura, but found that 2BHK flats in safe and well-connected areas were priced between ₹2 crore and ₹2.5 crore.

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“For people who do not have any backing from parents or ancestral money, it is out of reach for us. For example, we looked at flats in Dwarka, Pitampura, etc., and it is way out of our loan range. What do we do? Does anyone have any suggestions as to where we can buy?” the user wrote.

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Social media reactions

Many users responding to the post said buying a home in Delhi had become increasingly difficult for people relying only on regular incomes. Several blamed rising prices on developers marketing standard apartments as “ultra-luxury” projects, while others said political and bureaucratic investments had pushed real estate values far ahead of salary growth. The discussion reflected a broader concern that incomes were no longer keeping pace with the cost of owning a home in the city.

One user wrote, "You can't and shouldn't in Delhi NCR. Look for land in tier 2-3 cities. Even there you will be able to only afford land in the outskirts"

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Another user wrote, "You should try DDA flats or builder floors, maybe. I think you will get a smaller flat than you imagined, but it will be in your budget (assuming its around 1.5cr)

I live in Rohini, hence I am saying this lol. (I get it many people dont consider rohini a good option)

But yea pitampura and Dwarka are way more expensive localities. Many of my family and friends have flats in rohini and pitampura which they bought for around 1.5cr (2bhk )"

Third user commented, "Buying a home or even rents both are expensive. If Pitampura or Dwarka are expensive, consider nearby or other area where costs are more reasonable. I believe 2L salary pm not a small amount with the right priorities and disciplined saving habits."