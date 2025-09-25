'A flat won’t make you rich in India': This ₹10 lakh real estate play is flipping the script

Forget everything you think you know about real estate investing. “Most people think real estate means buying an apartment or a plot of land,” says Ishmeet Singh Raina, founder of Alchemy Landbase. “But in 2025, two models are changing the rules of the game.”

Fractional ownership and real estate fund participation are blowing up the old playbook — and reshaping how Indians invest in property.

Instead of sinking crores into a single flat, investors can now own slices of commercial buildings or institutional-grade assets — without the baggage of full ownership.

Fractional ownership is exactly what it sounds like. “Think of it like splitting a pizza with friends,” Raina explains. Investors buy a share of a property, entitling them to rent and capital appreciation. Entry points start as low as ₹10–15 lakh — far more accessible than buying outright.

And it's not niche anymore. This model is on track to hit $5 billion in India by 2030, fueled by rising interest in diversified, yield-generating assets.

Fund participation offers an even more hands-off route. “It’s like joining a professionally managed club,” says Raina. Money is pooled into a real estate fund, and experts handle everything — acquisitions, maintenance, exits. Investors get exposure without lifting a finger.

REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts) and SM-REITs (small and medium) dominate this space, giving average investors a backdoor into institutional-grade properties.

So, which model fits?

“Fractional Ownership = better if you want emotional connect + flexibility,” Raina notes — ideal for part-owning a luxury villa or office space. “Fund Participation = better if you want hands-off investing with scale + governance.”