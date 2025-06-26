'A house of cards': Viral video claims Gurugram post-launch market built to collapse

A viral video has cast a harsh spotlight on Gurugram’s real estate market, describing it as a “house of cards” teetering on collapse due to rampant speculation, a flawed trading model, and a mounting liquidity crisis.

Vishal Bhargava, a real estate analyst, shared a four-minute video dissecting the “sell on launch” model that dominates Gurugram’s housing scene. In his words, “All it needs is a small push for many projects to crumble.”

According to Bhargava, property prices in Gurugram have tripled since 2021—driven not by end users, but by traders executing high-stakes bets. Unlike Mumbai and Bengaluru, where homes are largely bought by residents or long-term investors, Gurugram’s builders prioritize traders who can book multiple units with minimal upfront capital.

“They love traders because one crore down can control five apartments. It’s like an F&O trade,” he explained. Builders incentivize these buyers with schemes like “first transfer free,” allowing them to sell units before making the full payment.

This speculative approach, Bhargava warned, is backfiring. As prices plateau, many traders are trapped—unable to sell for profit or meet payment deadlines. Builders, in turn, are starved of cash flow, slowing down or halting construction.

“Everyone wins when prices rise,” Bhargava said. “But when they don’t, the trader who created the bubble also bursts it.”

Gurgaon Real Estate: The House of Cards is on the Edge pic.twitter.com/UUQ2biczg2 — Vishal Bhargava (@VishalBhargava5) June 24, 2025

Comparing Gurugram to Bengaluru, he noted that while rental yields are similar, property prices in Gurugram are over 30% higher—without the same demand from real residents. “End users are as important as a script in a Salman Khan movie,” he quipped.

The video, which has surpassed 1.2 million views, drew a flurry of comments. One user called the situation a “sad story,” while another questioned whether this could rival China’s real estate crisis.

As Bhargava summed it up: “Gurgaon real estate is a gripping movie with a bad ending—just not sure when it’ll roll credits.”