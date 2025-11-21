India leads Asia-Pacific real estate with estimated investment of $5-7 bn in 2025: Report

India has emerged as a leading destination for real estate investment in the Asia-Pacific region. Global investors are attracted by the country’s steady economic performance, favourable demographics, and stable policy environment. Investors are increasingly deploying capital into land and developmental assets, as well as alternatives, anticipating higher returns and scalable opportunities, says a survey by Colliers

The positive outlook is underpinned by robust demand-supply dynamics and a growing pipeline of institutional-grade stock, supporting long-term market potential.

Equity markets are facilitating greater liquidity and cross-border participation through Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and initial public offerings (IPOs), further broadening the scope for alternate investment in the sector. Institutional investments in Indian real estate totalled USD 4.3 billion during the first nine months of 2025, maintaining resilience despite global trade uncertainties, finds Colliers in its 2026 Colliers Global Investor Outlook.

The office and residential segments are expected to account for nearly 60% of the year’s total investments, driven by ongoing occupier activity and a healthy supply pipeline. Projected overall investment volumes for 2025 are estimated at USD 5-7 billion, reflecting continued depth and stability in the market.

Market participants are actively evaluating both core and emerging asset classes. Recent trends suggest that momentum in transaction closures is likely to accelerate in the final quarter of the year, especially within the office and residential segments. This continued inflow of capital is expected to support further development and diversification of India’s real estate sector, solidifying its position among the most attractive markets for global institutional investors.

Vimal Nadar, National Director & Head of Research, Colliers India said, "Building on the momentum of 2025, India’s real estate investment landscape is poised for a stronger 2026, underpinned by a robust demand across core assets and a deepening pipeline of institutional-grade supply. Office and residential segments will continue to dominate the investments, driving over half of the total inflows, while Industrial & Logistics segment will likely see renewed momentum. Amongst alternative assets, the data centres are likely to see increased investments, driven by the rapid expansion of digital infrastructure and hyperscale demand. Cross-border capital will continue to remain a critical driver, as India consolidates its position as one of the emerging destinations for stable, long-term real estate investment in the APAC region.”