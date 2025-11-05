Business Today
Amitabh Bachchan just sold two Mumbai flats for ₹12 crore: Guess what he paid in 2012

This latest sale adds to a series of real estate moves by the Bachchan family. In January 2025, Amitabh sold a sprawling ₹83 crore duplex in Andheri’s Atlantis building. Just last month, he purchased three land parcels worth ₹6.59 crore in Alibaug’s ‘A Alibaug’ Phase-2 project by the House of Abhinandan Lodha.

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 5, 2025 9:46 AM IST
Amitabh Bachchan just sold two Mumbai flats for ₹12 crore: Guess what he paid in 2012In 2024, he and son Abhishek Bachchan jointly acquired 10 apartments in Oberoi Realty’s Eternia project in Mulund West for ₹24.94 crore.

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan has sold two luxury apartments in Mumbai’s Goregaon East for ₹12 crore, earning a 47% return on investment over 13 years, according to property records accessed by CRE Matrix.

The two adjoining apartments, located on the 47th floor of the Oberoi Exquisite tower, were sold in back-to-back deals to buyers Asha Ishwar Shukla and Mamta Surajdev Shukla for ₹6 crore each. The transactions were registered on October 31 and November 1, 2025, respectively, with each carrying a stamp duty of ₹30 lakh and registration fee of ₹30,000.

Bachchan had purchased the units in 2012 for ₹8.12 crore, as per the documents, and the sale includes four car parking spaces. The identity of the buyers beyond the registration details remains undisclosed.

This latest sale adds to a series of real estate moves by the Bachchan family. In January 2025, Amitabh sold a sprawling ₹83 crore duplex in Andheri’s Atlantis building. Just last month, he purchased three land parcels worth ₹6.59 crore in Alibaug’s ‘A Alibaug’ Phase-2 project by the House of Abhinandan Lodha.

In 2024, he and son Abhishek Bachchan jointly acquired 10 apartments in Oberoi Realty’s Eternia project in Mulund West for ₹24.94 crore. Abhishek separately made headlines for buying six flats worth ₹15.42 crore in Borivali’s Oberoi Sky City.

Published on: Nov 5, 2025 9:46 AM IST
