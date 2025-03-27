Asaram Bapu's ashram land to be acquired for 2036 Olympics in Ahmedabad: Report

In preparation for hosting the 2036 Olympics, land in Motera housing three ashrams, one of which belongs to Asaram Bapu, is planned to be acquired for the development of the Sardar Patel Sports Enclave, Olympic Village, and various sports facilities near the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, according to a report from The Times of India.

The proposed area spans 280 acres for the sports enclave and 240 acres for the Olympic Village, as outlined in the report. The relocation of the ashrams — Sant Shree Asaram Ashram, Bhartiya Seva Samaj, and Sadashiv Pragya Mandal — has been proposed as part of this extensive urban planning project.

The acquisition process is being managed by a three-member committee led by the Ahmedabad municipal commissioner. This group has initiated the administrative procedures required for land acquisition according to the master plan. Additionally, the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) and international consultant Populous are collaborating on the master plan. This comprehensive strategy involves acquiring around 650 acres, of which approximately 600 acres are located in Bhat, Motera, Koteshwar, and Sughad, while the remaining 50 acres are designated on the Sabarmati Riverfront.

Further, unnamed sources have indicated that the collector's office is set to complete the proceedings in compliance with legal requirements. Requests from the Sadashiv Pragya Mandal to retain their structures in the current location may be considered if alternative land parcels are offered. The acquisition also extends to residential areas such as Shivnagar and Vanzara Vaas, with the Ahmedabad Collector's office taking the lead on these proceedings, which have received approval from a committee headed by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised India's commitment to hosting the 2036 Olympics, stating, "We are pushing for hosting rights of 2036 Olympics, it will take Indian sports to new heights."

This declaration aligns with the broader national strategy to elevate India's profile in the international sporting arena. The master plan includes the potential acquisition of the Karai Police Academy's land, intended for developing further sports facilities, and reflects the significant scale of this undertaking.

AUDA sources have confirmed that landmarking activities around the proposed areas are complete, consistent with the master plan, making the land ready for acquisition. Establishing the Sardar Patel Sports Enclave and Olympic Village is seen as a critical step in preparing for the 2036 Games, ensuring that Ahmedabad serves as a pivotal centre for this global event. With such expansive infrastructural developments, the city is poised to enhance its capabilities and reputation on the world stage.