CA shares simple EMI hack to close a 30-year home loan in just 17 years. Here's how to do it

Financial expert CA Nitin Kaushik has revealed a powerful and practical strategy to dramatically cut down the tenure and interest burden of a home loan — without sacrificing lifestyle or taking extreme financial steps.
In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Kaushik wrote, "Most people are stuck with EMIs till retirement. But here’s a simple, flexible trick to save ₹34+ lakh in interest and years of stress."
Counterintuitive advantage of a 30-year loan
Kaushik argues that while many avoid long-tenure loans assuming higher interest burdens, they actually offer one big advantage: lower EMIs and greater cash flow flexibility.
For example:
A ₹50 lakh home loan at 8% interest:
This monthly surplus can be the game-changer.
Smart twist: One extra EMI a year
Kaushik recommends channeling this saved amount into one extra EMI payment annually — preferably in the month you receive your annual salary hike.
If you save ₹5,134/month, you accumulate ₹61,608/year — enough to make an additional EMI of ₹36,688. This extra payment goes directly towards reducing the loan principal, which in turn significantly cuts down the interest burden.
Real Impact, Backed by Numbers
Without prepayments:
With 1 extra EMI/year:
“This isn’t about paying more — it’s about paying smarter,” says Kaushik. “It’s like micro-investing in your financial freedom.”
Kaushik urges homeowners to look beyond traditional repayment schedules and take charge. By making small, consistent extra payments, one can retire their loan early — with no risky investments, no drastic lifestyle cuts, and no kidney-selling required.