CA shares simple EMI hack to close a 30-year home loan in just 17 years. Here's how to do it

Financial expert CA Nitin Kaushik has revealed a powerful and practical strategy to dramatically cut down the tenure and interest burden of a home loan — without sacrificing lifestyle or taking extreme financial steps.

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Kaushik wrote, "Most people are stuck with EMIs till retirement. But here’s a simple, flexible trick to save ₹34+ lakh in interest and years of stress."

Counterintuitive advantage of a 30-year loan

Kaushik argues that while many avoid long-tenure loans assuming higher interest burdens, they actually offer one big advantage: lower EMIs and greater cash flow flexibility.

For example:

A ₹50 lakh home loan at 8% interest:

30-year EMI: ₹36,688

20-year EMI: ₹41,822

Difference: ₹5,134/month saved

This monthly surplus can be the game-changer.

Smart twist: One extra EMI a year

Kaushik recommends channeling this saved amount into one extra EMI payment annually — preferably in the month you receive your annual salary hike.

If you save ₹5,134/month, you accumulate ₹61,608/year — enough to make an additional EMI of ₹36,688. This extra payment goes directly towards reducing the loan principal, which in turn significantly cuts down the interest burden.

Real Impact, Backed by Numbers

Without prepayments:

Total Interest: ₹82.1 lakh

Total Outgo: ₹1.32 crore

Loan tenure: 30 years

With 1 extra EMI/year:

Interest Paid: ₹48 lakh

Loan tenure: 17 years

Interest Saved: ₹34.1 lakh

Years Saved: 13

“This isn’t about paying more — it’s about paying smarter,” says Kaushik. “It’s like micro-investing in your financial freedom.”

Kaushik urges homeowners to look beyond traditional repayment schedules and take charge. By making small, consistent extra payments, one can retire their loan early — with no risky investments, no drastic lifestyle cuts, and no kidney-selling required.