DDA to offer possession letter, payment receipt, registration certificate, layout plan to new buyers. Check details  

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has recently launched a new system concerning the delivery of flat documents to buyers. The objective of this initiative is to optimise the process and elevate the quality of service provided to customers. Addressing a multitude of grievances, DDA has taken steps to furnish buyers with a personalized folder encompassing essential documents such as the possession letter, payment receipt, NOCs, RERA registration certificate, and layout plan.

The new procedure has been designed with the purpose of enhancing the efficiency of the possession process for buyers, aiming to create a more streamlined and satisfactory experience for all parties involved.

As part of the revamped approach, DDA has introduced an innovative possession slip format, which includes a photograph of the buyer receiving the keys. This addition facilitates enhanced transparency and serves as a preventive measure against any potential discrepancies during the handover process.

Previously, buyers were provided with a possession letter on a loose sheet of paper. Due to complaints and issues related to misplaced or disputed documents, the DDA will now be presenting these documents in a plush, customised folder.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena recognised this challenge faced by DDA buyers. In response, he instructed the building authority to focus on rectifying this issue to enhance the overall experience for buyers, emphasizing the importance of a more thorough and user-friendly approach.

The new folder system, initially introduced for Golf View Apartments buyers in Sector-19B, Dwarka, is now set to be implemented for all upcoming flat possessions.

Besides this, DDA has taken several measures to enhance customer relations. One of the key initiatives includes the establishment of help desks staffed by trained executives. These help desks are designed to assist buyers, thereby ensuring a smoother and more user-friendly experience. This proactive approach highlights DDA's dedication to enhancing processes and effectively reaching out to the public.

How will buyers benefit

All documents in one place: Centralising all documents in one folder streamlines the buying process for customers.

No hidden info: The inclusion of a new possession slip enhances transparency and safety during the handover phase.

Help Desk: The primary goal of the help desk is to ensure a seamless and effective experience for buyers. Trained executives will be on hand to address inquiries and assist buyers throughout the registration process.

Key areas covered by the help desk comprise scheme specifics, eligibility requirements, location details, property specifications, pricing structures, amenities, and registration procedures. Operating hours for the help desk are scheduled on all weekdays from 10 AM to 6 PM.

DDA new projects

DDA has launched three housing schemes aimed at meeting the diverse housing needs of Delhi residents across different categories. These schemes are located in various areas including Narela, Dwarka, Siraspur, Ramgarh, Rohini, Loknayakpuram, and Jasola.

The first initiative introduced by the DDA is the Sasta Ghar Housing Scheme, designed to provide housing solutions for lower-income groups (LIG) and economically weaker sections (EWS). This scheme is set to offer a total of 39,573 flats across affordable, mid-income, and high-income categories. Particularly targeting EWS and LIG segments, around 34,000 flats are available with prices starting at approximately Rs 11.5 lakh. These affordable housing units are spread across different locations in Delhi such as Ramgarh Colony, Siraspur, Loknayakpuram, Rohini, and Narela.

Apart from the Sasta Ghar Housing Scheme, the DDA is also presenting housing options under its General Housing Scheme 2024. This scheme encompasses various categories including High Income Group (HIG), Middle Income Group (MIG), LIG, and EWS. A total of 5,400 housing units are being offered at 2023 prices, providing a wider range of options for prospective buyers.