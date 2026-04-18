Dubai realty shock: 30% index crash masks deeper stress, says expert

Dubai’s long-standing reputation as a stable global real estate haven is facing renewed scrutiny after a sharp market correction amid West Asia conflict involving Iran, Israel and the US. However, the headline 30% drop in the Dubai Real Estate Index may not mean what many investors assume. According to wealth expert CA Nitin Kaushik, the decline reflects a steep sell-off in listed developer stocks rather than a direct crash in property prices.

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The Dubai Financial Market (DFM) Real Estate Index is composed of real estate companies, led by heavyweight Emaar Properties. Its stock has fallen sharply from around 17.25 AED in late February to nearly 11.20 AED, triggering the broader index decline. “The market isn’t saying buildings have disappeared,” Kaushik explained. “It’s signalling that future cash flows are under pressure.”

Real estate slowdown

Beyond stock market movements, there are now clear signs of stress in the physical property market as well. Data from the Dubai Land Department shows that property sales plunged 44% year-on-year between February 28 and March 22, impacting residential, villa, office, and commercial segments.

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This drop coincides with rising geopolitical tensions in the region. The US-Israel strikes on Iran and subsequent Iranian retaliation have disrupted air travel, with thousands of flights cancelled or rerouted. According to brokers, this has had a direct impact on non-resident buyers, who form a crucial part of Dubai’s real estate demand.

“With fewer flights and travel disruptions, property viewings have declined significantly,” market participants noted. Since many high-value transactions depend on in-person visits and site inspections, the slowdown in travel has translated into delayed or cancelled deals.

DUBAI IS no longer the insulated safe haven the world thought it was.



In the last two weeks, the Dubai Real Estate Index has collapsed by 30%, wiping out two years of gains in a matter of days.



But if you think your villa in the Marina just lost 30% of its value, you’re reading… pic.twitter.com/JnNe2putHf — CA Nitin Kaushik (FCA) | LLB (@Finance_Bareek) April 15, 2026

Why developers are under pressure

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Emaar Properties, a bellwether for Dubai’s real estate sector, operates across three major verticals—residential developments, retail malls, and hospitality assets. This diversified model, while a strength in stable times, makes it highly sensitive to external shocks.

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Kaushik highlighted that during periods of uncertainty:

Off-plan luxury demand tends to freeze, especially among global investors

Mall footfall declines, affecting rental and retail income

Hotel occupancy and bookings drop sharply, hitting hospitality revenues

As a result, markets are now pricing in a temporary slowdown in Dubai’s growth story, rather than a structural collapse in real estate fundamentals.

Another layer of risk

Adding to the near-term concerns is a significant supply pipeline. The UAE real estate sector entered 2026 with strong demand and record project backlogs for developers such as Emaar and Aldar. However, this supply could now become a double-edged sword.

According to UBS estimates, Dubai could see over 110,500 new residential units delivered in 2026, far exceeding the 10-year average of 27,000 units. This raises the risk of oversupply, particularly if demand slows due to geopolitical uncertainty.

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Dubai’s heavy reliance on international buyers further amplifies this risk. If global investor sentiment weakens or travel disruptions persist, absorption of this new supply could slow, putting additional pressure on prices and developer margins.

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Cheap valuations or a value trap?

At current levels, Emaar Properties is trading at a trailing P/E of around 5.6x, which may appear attractive from a valuation standpoint. However, Kaushik cautioned that such metrics can be misleading in uncertain environments.

“Trailing earnings are backward-looking,” he said. “If geopolitical tensions continue into 2026, earnings expectations will be revised downward. What looks like a bargain today could turn into a classic value trap.”

Recovery path

The outlook for Dubai’s real estate market is now closely tied to geopolitical developments. In a best-case scenario, if regional stability returns within 4–8 weeks, more than 60% of currently on-hold property deals could be completed in the next quarter, potentially restoring market momentum.

However, in a prolonged conflict scenario, the challenges could intensify. Continued travel disruptions, cautious investor sentiment, and rising construction costs may extend the slowdown. Analysts warn that current price corrections of around 4–5% could deepen further if these conditions persist.

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While Dubai has historically rebounded strongly from geopolitical shocks, this cycle may be different due to the scale of upcoming supply and heightened global uncertainty.

What this means for investors

Kaushik emphasised that the current market environment has effectively become a binary bet on geopolitics rather than fundamentals. “When your investment outcome depends on external events instead of business performance, the risk-adjusted return often doesn’t justify the uncertainty,” he noted.

For investors, the key takeaway is to look beyond headline index movements and focus on underlying demand trends, supply dynamics, and macro risks. While opportunities may emerge if stability returns quickly, the near-term outlook remains fragile.