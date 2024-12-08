Gurgaon penthouse sells for ₹190 crore. Who bought it, what's behind the hype, all the details

A Gurgaon penthouse has shattered records, selling for ₹190 crore in the city’s elite DLF Camellias. The sale not only sets a new benchmark for high-rise apartment prices in the National Capital Region (NCR) but is also one of India’s costliest transactions in terms of price per square foot.

Related Articles

The 16,290-square-foot luxury property was purchased by Info-x Software Tech Pvt Ltd through its director, Rishi Parti, as revealed by real estate documents accessed by IndexTap.

The penthouse sold at ₹1.18 lakh per square foot on super area and ₹1.82 lakh per square foot on carpet area, surpassing Mumbai’s priciest zones. Samir Jasuja, CEO of Propequity, was quoted as saying in a TOI report: “This is the highest recorded price per square foot for a high-rise in India, putting Gurgaon miles ahead of Mumbai’s luxury market.”

Previously, Mumbai’s Lodha Malabar held the title for India’s costliest high-rise transaction, with three apartments sold for ₹263 crore at ₹1.36 lakh per square foot (carpet area).

The transaction reflects a growing appetite for luxury real estate in the Delhi NCR region. Post-pandemic, high-end residential sales have surged, with DLF Camellias consistently leading the pack as the area’s most coveted address. Nearby, DLF Dahlias is setting new benchmarks with 400 bare-shell units priced between ₹60 crore and ₹100 crore. According to Jasuja, over 100 of these apartments have already been sold during pre-launch.

Real estate consultancy JLL reports that Delhi NCR accounted for 64% of luxury residential launches across India’s top seven cities in the first half of 2024. The region continues to attract high-net-worth buyers seeking exclusive properties, further solidifying its position as India’s luxury real estate hotspot.

The story will be updated post comments from DLF on the record-breaking deal. The ₹190 crore transaction underscores the booming demand for ultra-luxury housing in India and cements Gurgaon’s place at the top of the premium property market.