How India’s rich turn ₹5 crore into ₹12 crore: Real estate insider spills the strategy

Forget unicorns and IPOs, India’s wealthy are using real estate to quietly double their fortunes. According to luxury real estate advisor Aishwarya Shri Kapoor, the country’s elite are turning ₹5 crore into ₹12–14 crore within 5–8 years using a cold, calculated approach called the “rotation strategy.”

“They’re not buying flats. They’re building a machine,” Kapoor wrote on Threads, revealing a playbook that’s become the go-to for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and NRIs chasing low-risk, high-return growth.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Step 1: Enter early, pay less, bet smart

It starts with early entry into branded under-construction projects—2–3 years before handover. At this point, prices are 20–25% lower than the market rate, payments are staggered (typically 10:30:30:30), and there’s no EMI or interest burden. “Real appreciation kicks in by year 3,” said Kapoor.

Step 2: Flip or lease at peak buyer interest

By possession, prices jump 25–40%. HNIs and NRIs looking for safety and brand value step in. Investors either flip to lock in profits or lease the asset, pocketing 5–7% in rental yield. “They either sell to lock profits… or hold and refinance,” Kapoor explained.

Step 3: Rotate into cash-generating commercial assets

Returns from residential flips are pushed into higher-yield vehicles—Shop-Cum-Offices (SCOs), pre-leased commercial properties, and strategic land parcels across Dwarka Expressway, SPR, and NH8. These generate 6–9% rental income with long-term growth potential. “The goal is stable cashflow plus asset appreciation,” she wrote.

Advertisement

Step 4: Compound the cycle

Across 7–10 years, wealthy investors repeat the cycle 3–4 times—buying early, exiting smart, and keeping emotions out of the equation. “No team. No pitch deck. No SEBI approvals. Just market timing, patience, and project selection,” Kapoor emphasized.

For India’s rich, this is not just real estate—it’s engineered compounding. And it’s quietly outpacing even the boldest startup exits.