'India’s rich aren’t buying 3BHKs': Real estate advisor reveals how they stack land, yield, and exits

India’s richest families aren’t buying flats, they’re engineering capital compounds.
Luxury real estate advisor Aishwaraya Shri Kapoor laid out a ₹20 crore blueprint on LinkedIn that reveals how the country’s ultra-wealthy structure real estate portfolios -- not for lifestyle, but for legacy.
“No crypto. No stock tips. Just real estate logic that billionaires already use,” Kapoor wrote, outlining a strategy that dodges the conventional 3BHK mindset in favor of what she calls “capital stacking.”
The plan splits ₹20 crore into three sharply focused bets:
“One anchors your lifestyle. One generates your cashflow. One builds your legacy,” Kapoor explained, emphasizing that ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) focus on scarcity-driven assets, not news-driven trends.
Branded residences offer “prestige and exit at ₹50,000 per sq. ft,” she added, while pre-leased commercial units offer predictable returns. But land, she insists, remains the ultimate long play—“tax-efficient, title-backed, and zoned for growth.”
Kapoor highlighted that India’s wealthiest aren’t chasing luxury; they’re building “rental machines” and entering global hotel-branded ecosystems like Marriott and Westin—early, and at launch rates.
“It’s not just real estate. It’s how wealth thinks,” she wrote.
The message: for the top 0.01%, ₹20 crore isn’t spent—it’s compounded. And the returns aren’t just monetary; they’re structural, generational, and engineered for resilience.