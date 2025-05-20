'India’s rich aren’t buying 3BHKs': Real estate advisor reveals how they stack land, yield, and exits

India’s richest families aren’t buying flats, they’re engineering capital compounds.

Luxury real estate advisor Aishwaraya Shri Kapoor laid out a ₹20 crore blueprint on LinkedIn that reveals how the country’s ultra-wealthy structure real estate portfolios -- not for lifestyle, but for legacy.

“No crypto. No stock tips. Just real estate logic that billionaires already use,” Kapoor wrote, outlining a strategy that dodges the conventional 3BHK mindset in favor of what she calls “capital stacking.”

Advertisement

Related Articles

The plan splits ₹20 crore into three sharply focused bets:

₹7 crore into an under-construction branded residence, banking on a 2X return;

₹6 crore into a commercial or small commercial unit (SCU) in a high-yield zone, targeting 7–9% annual rental yield;

₹7 crore into a land parcel in Gurgaon, Goa, or Sohna, with an eye on 3–5X appreciation over the long term.

“One anchors your lifestyle. One generates your cashflow. One builds your legacy,” Kapoor explained, emphasizing that ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) focus on scarcity-driven assets, not news-driven trends.

Branded residences offer “prestige and exit at ₹50,000 per sq. ft,” she added, while pre-leased commercial units offer predictable returns. But land, she insists, remains the ultimate long play—“tax-efficient, title-backed, and zoned for growth.”

Advertisement

Kapoor highlighted that India’s wealthiest aren’t chasing luxury; they’re building “rental machines” and entering global hotel-branded ecosystems like Marriott and Westin—early, and at launch rates.

“It’s not just real estate. It’s how wealth thinks,” she wrote.

The message: for the top 0.01%, ₹20 crore isn’t spent—it’s compounded. And the returns aren’t just monetary; they’re structural, generational, and engineered for resilience.