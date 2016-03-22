JLL India's residential services partners with Snapdeal to market residential properties online

India's premier International Property Consultancy JLL India's Residential Services division has partnered with India's largest online marketplace to market residential real estate in India. The partnership will combine Snapdeal's deep penetration into the Indian online consumer market and JLL India's expertise in residential real estate marketing.

After the RERA Bill, which was passed by the Parliament, this is really a good step for buyers to get property information on just a click. The move of launching residential marketing portal JLLR.CO.IN, the company make its space more authentic in the country's online and offline real estate markets. With the help of this online services. customers looking to purchase residential properties on Snapdeal can now avail on-ground advisory and transaction services from JLL. While Snapdeal will provide a seamless online real estate platform to enable home searches, JLL will organise guided site visits, help clients negotiate with developers and assist with documentation and mortgages.

Anuj Puri, Chairman & Country Head, JLL India says, "Ecommerce is evolving rapidly and proving to be a major disruptor of traditional marketplaces. In November 2015, India's internet user base was around 402 million - today, it stands at just over 462 million. There is no ignoring the power of the Internet and the online marketplace, and we will leave no stone unturned to leverage this power. This partnership underscores our mission to remain future-ready and ahead of the curve."

The JLL-Snapdeal partnership will provide customers get an end-to-end service spanning the entire home search and purchase process. Customers will get rid of any brokerage charges on the deals made in the primary sales space viz. purchases from developers.

Starting last week of March, JLL is hosting a unique online fest in partnership with leading developers with best possible deals across India and this partnership is timed to make the most of this strategic initiative.

Tony Navin, Senior Vice President, Partnerships and Strategic Initiatives, Snapdeal said, "The real estate category on Snapdeal has grown rapidly since its launch in August 2014. We have forged alliances with some of the most trusted names in the real estate industry to offer a range of housing options for our ever-expanding customer base in a hassle-free and transparent manner. Our partnership with JLL India's Residential Services agency will further enhance purchase experience for our real estate customers."