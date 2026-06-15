Actor Kriti Sanon, along with her mother Geeta Sanon and sister Nupur Sanon, has sold four residential apartments in Mumbai’s Andheri West for a combined ₹8.88 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by real estate platform Square Yards. The transactions were registered in April 2026.

The four apartments are located in the Raheja Classique residential complex in Andheri West. The buyer is filmmaker and casting director Mukesh Chhabra. The sale has drawn attention because the Sanon family reportedly earned a 107% return on their original investment in the properties.

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According to property records, two of the larger apartments, each measuring around 654 sq ft and accompanied by a parking space, were sold for approximately ₹3.23 crore each. The other two units, measuring about 246 sq ft each, were sold for around ₹1.21 crore apiece. The total transaction value stood at ₹8.88 crore.

The family had acquired the four apartments between 2013 and 2017 for a combined investment of roughly ₹4.3 crore. Over the years, the value of the properties appreciated significantly, resulting in a profit of nearly ₹4.6 crore upon sale. The deal underscores the strong capital appreciation witnessed in Mumbai’s residential real estate market, particularly in sought-after localities such as Andheri West.

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The transactions were identified through data available on the Maharashtra Inspector General of Registration portal. Real estate experts note that Andheri West continues to remain one of Mumbai’s most active residential markets due to its connectivity, commercial hubs and entertainment industry presence.

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Kriti Sanon made news last year when she allegedly bought an expensive duplex penthouse with a stunning sea view in Bandra's exclusive Pali Hill neighbourhood of Mumbai. The 6,636-square-foot home is reportedly valued at Rs 78 crore. Geeta Sanon, her mother, is reportedly a co-owner of the property.