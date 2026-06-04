Akshay Kumar sells two Mumbai apartments for ₹7.1 crore; here's what he originally paid

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has sold two apartments in Mumbai's Borivali East for a combined ₹7.1 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. The deals were registered on June 2, 2026, according to media reports.

Both properties are located in Oberoi Sky City and were bought by Suvarna Rupeshkumar Sakpal, the documents showed.

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The larger apartment, located on a higher floor, has a carpet area of 1,101 sq ft and was sold for ₹5.75 crore. The transaction attracted a stamp duty of ₹28.75 lakh and includes two car parking spaces.

The second unit, a 252 sq ft apartment on the same floor, was sold for ₹1.35 crore. The buyer paid ₹6.75 lakh as stamp duty, and the deal includes one car parking space.

Akshay Kumar had purchased both apartments from Incline Realty Pvt Ltd in November 2017. At the time, he bought the larger flat for ₹3 crore and the smaller unit for ₹67.55 lakh.

Akshay Kumar and the buyer, Suvarna Rupeshkumar Sakpal, could not be reached for comment.

The latest transactions are part of a series of property deals involving the actor over the past year, as he continues to monetise some of his real estate investments in Mumbai.

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Last year, Kumar reportedly sold two adjoining apartments in the same Borivali East project for ₹7.10 crore. He had purchased those units in 2017 for ₹3.69 crore, with the sale delivering returns of nearly 92 percent over eight years.

In January 2025, the actor sold another 1,073 sq ft apartment in Borivali for ₹4.25 crore. During the same month, Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna sold their luxury apartment in Oberoi 360 West, Worli, for ₹80 crore, according to documents accessed by IndexTap.

In April 2025, Kumar also sold a commercial office space in Lower Parel for ₹8 crore. He had acquired the property in 2020 for ₹4.85 crore, earning around 65 percent returns on the investment.