After Adani, Ambani joins the race for Mumbai's biggest redevelopment projects 

For years, Mumbai's slum rehabilitation real estate market was dominated by traditional developers such as Lodha, Shapoorji Pallonji and Godrej Properties. Cut to 2026, the city's most coveted redevelopment projects are increasingly becoming a battleground between India's two most powerful businessmen - Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani.

The turf war intensified this week after a consortium led by Reliance Industries, through Reliance 4IR Realty, won the bid to redevelop the 101-acre Juhu Galli slum cluster in Andheri West, marking Mukesh Ambani's first major foray into Mumbai's slum redevelopment segment. The project will involve rehabilitation of housing for more than 28,000 families.

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The move places Ambani in a space where Gautam Adani’s conglomerate has already established a formidable presence. The Adani Group is redeveloping Asia’s biggest slum in Mumbai’s Dharavi. The project aims to rehabilitate over 1,00,000 families while unlocking vast commercial and residential development opportunities in the heart of the city.

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But Dharavi is only a part of the story. The Adani Group emerged as the successful bidder for the 143-acre Motilal Nagar redevelopment project in Goregaon, estimated to be among Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority’s (MHADA's) largest-ever housing rehabilitation schemes.

The Adani Group is expected to invest as much as Rs 1 lakh crore to redevelop Motilal Nagar in Mumbai’s Goregaon West. The project, which includes both the rehabilitation and free-sale segments, is likely to need an investment of up to Rs 1 lakh crore, MHADA CEO and Vice-President Sanjeev Jaiswal said. The rehabilitation phase is anticipated to be finished within seven years.

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Both Adani and Reliance are competing for a new set of MHADA-led cluster redevelopment projects spread across 74 acres in Andheri West. Reliance’s 4IR Realty Development, Adani and Hanware Realty placed bids for the SVP Nagar redevelopment project in Andheri West in May.

With little vacant land available in Mumbai, redevelopment offers developers access to prime locations through rehabilitation-led projects. Dharavi alone has the potential to reshape a large swathe of central Mumbai and create a new economic district.

The next chapter of Mumbai's skyline may well be written by the real estate arms of Ambani and Adani.

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