'Location alone won’t double your investment': Real estate advisor exposes the property trap

Not all real estate bets pay off — and according to one property advisor, doubling your investment in two years has less to do with location and more to do with mindset.

“Why do some properties 2X in 2 years… while others sit idle for 6?” writes real estate advisor Aishwarya Shri Kapoor on Instagram Threads. Her answer: strategy beats timing.

In a crisp breakdown, Kapoor outlines why psychology, planning, and timing — not just “location, location, location” — drive returns. “Smart buyers look for exits before entries,” she writes. “If you can’t clearly see who’ll buy from you in 2–5 years, you’re not investing — you’re gambling.”

She warns against jumping into hyped markets without a clear exit plan. Buying at peak prices, she says, delays returns and locks in risk. The savviest investors, according to Kapoor, ask: “Who’s going to want this two years from now — and why?”

One key insight: the project itself isn’t enough. Kapoor highlights the importance of external triggers — like a new road, a policy shift, or a sudden drop in supply — to transform slow-moving inventory into high-return assets.

And while buying early is often seen as the golden rule, Kapoor argues that timing alone doesn’t guarantee success. “It’s not about how early you buy. It’s about how strategically you enter,” she writes, adding that some early buyers end up stuck while sharper investors plan exits before their cheque clears.

Her post strikes a chord in India’s fast-changing real estate market, where investor psychology and policy shifts are increasingly dictating returns.