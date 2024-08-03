'Might as well start selling organs': A Rs 2.5 lakh deposit for a 2BHK in Koramangala sparks debate

A woman’s post on X about moving out of her 2BHK apartment in Koramangala, Bengaluru, has sparked a debate over the city's high rental deposits.

Leesha Agarwal, who was seeking a replacement tenant for the fully furnished apartment, listed the rent at Rs 43,000 per month and the deposit at a staggering Rs 2.5 lakh. “We are moving out of our current 2BHK in Koramangala and looking for someone who’d be interested in taking it up! Want someone who will be willing to take it as it is (with all the furnishings). Rent 43k, deposit 2.5L, all furniture additional costs. DM for details!”.

A follow-up tweet detailed the property further, mentioning a beautiful balcony, convenient location near Wipro signal, and a cozy open kitchen, adding, “10/10 vibes, great for couples IMO. No marriage nonsense, no pet nonsense.”

However, it was the hefty deposit that drew the most attention. One user quipped, “Good house. But 2.5 lakh deposit for a house in Koramangala? Might as well start selling organs on the black market to make up for this,” capturing the frustration felt by many about Bengaluru's rental market.

Agarwal, responded, “It is insane but it is what it is. Been in Bangalore two years, the deposit has always been crazy.”

The comments echoed a broader consensus on the steep rental costs in Bengaluru. Another user remarked, “Not sure why people are surprised with 2.5 lakh as deposit, even I paid up that in Whitefield. Any decent society in Bangalore charges this kind of deposit.”

Others chimed in, with one saying, “6 months deposit. Just Bangalore things,” and another adding, “I can stay in a luxury hotel with that per month rent.” A succinct comment read, “Deposit 2.5 lakh. Bangalore is no joke.”

Bengaluru’s rental surge ranks second highest in the country, trailing only Sector 150 of Noida, according a report by Anarock in May.

While Bengaluru saw an 8% increase, Chennai and Hyderabad experienced 4% and 5% rises, respectively, highlighting a broader affordability challenge in rapidly growing urban centers.

The report highlighted a significant surge in rental demand across major cities, driving up average rental values and yields. Bengaluru, with its robust IT sector, leads with a rental yield of 4.45% in Q1 2024, up from 3.6% pre-pandemic, marking a 24% growth. Mumbai follows with a yield of 4.15%, up from 3.5% in 2019, a 19% increase. Gurugram also shows strong performance, with yields rising from 3.5% in 2019 to 4.1% in the last quarter.