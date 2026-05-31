Mumbai real estate: End-user demand drives record 12,315 May registrations, hits 14-year high

Mumbai’s relentless real estate engine just clockwork-clicked its way into the history books. Smashing a 14-year record for the month, property registrations in the city surged to 12,315 units in May 2026, registering a 7% year-on-year growth.

The transaction blitz inside the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) jurisdiction simultaneously funneled over ₹1,051 crore into the state exchequer through stamp duty collections.

Advertisement

The record-breaking performance outpaced the previous May peak set in 2025, anchoring Mumbai's residential market firmly in a multi-year growth phase driven by pure end-user demand.

While the transaction volume expanded, the revenue yield for the state government painted a more nuanced picture. Stamp duty collections dropped a marginal 1% compared to May 2025, a shift analysts attribute to a changing transaction mix in property values.

Sequentially, the market experienced a cooling period typical of seasonal transitions; property registrations cooled by 14% month-on-month from April 2026, while revenue dropped 9% over the same period.

Shishir Baijal, International Partner, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India, said, “Mumbai’s residential market continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience, with May 2026 recording the strongest performance for the month in more than a decade. The sustained volume of registrations reflects the depth of end-user demand and confidence in the city’s housing market. While stamp duty collections moderated marginally, suggesting some normalization in transaction values, overall market fundamentals remain robust, supported by stable demand, improving affordability dynamics and continued preference for homeownership among buyers.”

Advertisement

The historical trajectory highlights how far the market has matured. Data from the Maharashtra Department of Registrations and Stamps shows May registrations hovering around the 5,000 to 6,000 unit mark a decade ago, barely generating a third of today's state revenue.