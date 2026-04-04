New tax rules 2026: What it means for your house buying plans, portfolio allocation

The Income Tax Act 2025, which was implemented on April 1, 2026, is poised to improve homebuyers’ purchasing power while simultaneously strengthening real estate’s position within investment portfolios. By enhancing disposable income, simplifying compliance, and reducing transaction friction, the reform is expected to support both end-user demand and investor participation across segments.

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India’s housing market has historically faced structural constraints — limited disposable income, high upfront costs, and complex tax and compliance requirements. Additional inefficiencies such as TCS deductions, PAN-related documentation, and cumbersome NRI transaction processes have further restricted liquidity and delayed purchase decisions.

Higher liquidity

A key feature of the new tax regime is the higher exemption threshold of ₹12 lakh, which effectively increases take-home income. According to Adhil Shetty, CEO of BankBazaar, this improved liquidity enhances borrowers’ EMI-servicing capacity and supports stronger credit profiles over time.

From an investor lens, higher disposable income translates into improved affordability ratios and greater financial flexibility. This not only enables first-time buyers to enter the market but also allows existing investors to consider incremental real estate allocation without over-leveraging.

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However, experts note that while tax reforms can improve affordability, core drivers such as interest rates and property prices will continue to influence buying decisions.

Capital efficiency

The Act also addresses long-standing transaction inefficiencies. Ashish Narain Agarwal, Founder of PropertyPistol, highlighted that simplified PAN-based compliance and reduced TCS requirements will enhance transaction efficiency, especially for NRIs.

For investors, this translates into lower execution risk, faster deal closures, and improved capital deployment efficiency. Reduced procedural delays also enhance liquidity in the secondary property market, making real estate a more responsive asset class.

Portfolio allocation

The reforms are expected to improve sentiment toward real estate as a long-term asset. Vishal Raheja, Founder of InvestoXpert Advisors, noted that a transparent tax framework allows investors to make more informed allocation decisions.

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He estimates that real estate allocation in urban portfolios could rise by up to 10%, driven by improved liquidity and reduced transaction friction. With clearer tax treatment, investors can better integrate real estate alongside equities, fixed income, and gold within a diversified portfolio.

The policy shift is also likely to drive geographic diversification. Virender Kumar of Arete Group expects stronger demand in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, where affordability and infrastructure development align well with increased purchasing power.

Additionally, the simplified tax structure is expected to attract younger investors, including Gen Z, who prioritise transparency, efficiency, and long-term asset creation.

Advantage middle class?

Akshay Taneja, CEO of TDI Infrastructure, believes the reform will have the most immediate impact on the mid-income housing segment, where price sensitivity is high. Higher take-home income and better utilisation of rebates improve affordability thresholds, enabling faster conversion from intent to purchase.

From an investment standpoint, this segment offers a favourable risk-reward balance, supported by strong end-user demand and relatively stable pricing dynamics.

Structural tailwind for real estate

Overall, the Income Tax Act 2025 introduces a more predictable and investor-friendly framework for real estate. By improving liquidity, reducing compliance burdens, and enhancing transparency, the reform positions housing not just as a consumption asset but as a strategic component of long-term wealth creation.

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For investors, the shift is clear: real estate is becoming more accessible, efficient, and aligned with disciplined portfolio construction.