Notandas Realty directors acquire Juhu's heritage Villa Wilson for ₹135 crore near Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa

The directors of Notandas Realty have acquired Villa Wilson, a heritage bungalow in Mumbai's upscale Juhu locality, for ₹135 crore. The acquisition follows the company's recent purchase of the iconic sea-facing Leela Bungalow and strengthens its presence in one of the city's most sought-after luxury real estate markets.

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The directors of luxury real estate developer Notandas Realty have acquired the legacy bungalow Villa Wilson in Mumbai's Juhu for ₹135 crore, marking the company's second landmark estate acquisition in the suburb this year.

The property is located close to Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's iconic residence, Jalsa, and is regarded as one of the notable heritage homes in the locality. According to the company, the acquisition aligns with its strategy of expanding its footprint in Mumbai's premium residential market through landmark properties.

Villa Wilson was acquired by Notandas Realty directors Mahesh Jagwani and Harsh Jagwani. The property stands on a plot measuring approximately 1,038.50 square metres and has a built-up area of around 11,836.94 square metres.

The company said the bungalow had attracted interest from several developers and high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), with the transaction eventually being concluded for ₹135 crore.

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The latest acquisition comes shortly after Notandas Realty purchased the iconic sea-facing Leela Bungalow in Juhu for ₹221 crore, making Villa Wilson its second marquee acquisition in the suburb during 2026.

Commenting on the acquisition, Harsh Jagwani, Managing Director of Notandas Realty, said the purchase reflects the company's long-term focus on building a portfolio of landmark developments rooted in legacy and architectural significance.

"One of the core foundations of Notandas Realty is in the legacy our family has built over the years. From our humble beginnings in the jewellery sector, our business has evolved alongside the ever-changing landscape of Mumbai. We continue to build upon our legacy by delivering landmark and iconic structures across the city," he said.

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Jagwani added that Villa Wilson holds significance not only because of its location near celebrity residences but also due to its historical association with the Wilson family.

The company plans to redevelop the property while retaining elements that reflect Juhu's cultural and architectural heritage. According to Jagwani, Notandas Realty intends to collaborate with international architects to create a contemporary design that also preserves the neighbourhood's historical character.

Villa Wilson is a Spanish-style luxury villa designed by renowned architect Nirmala Banaji. The residence features expansive living spaces, floor-to-ceiling windows and architectural elements inspired by Spanish and Mediterranean design, with an emphasis on understated elegance.

Notandas Realty has been expanding its presence in Mumbai's luxury real estate segment through a location-focused strategy. Last year, the developer launched two premium residential projects in Juhu—Notan Tides and Notan DC—as part of its push into the city's high-end housing market.

The company said acquiring iconic bungalows forms part of its broader strategy to strengthen its position in the luxury and ultra-luxury residential segment while preserving the legacy of some of Mumbai's well-known estates.

Juhu remains one of Mumbai's most expensive residential neighbourhoods, home to several celebrities, business families and premium residential developments. Landmark properties in the area continue to attract strong interest from developers and wealthy buyers due to limited land availability and their potential for luxury redevelopment.