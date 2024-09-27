'Only in Mumbai...': ₹1.35 lakh rent, ₹4 lakh security for 2BHK flat with washing machine above toilet

A 2BHK flat in Mumbai's upscale Pali Hill neighborhood with a washing machine installed directly above the commode has sparked a debate on rising property prices in Maximum City.

The apartment comes with a hefty price tag of ₹1.35 lakh per month, along with a ₹4 lakh security deposit and ₹1.4 lakh brokerage fee, making it a significant financial commitment for potential renters.

Utkarsh Gupta, who came across this odd setup during his apartment hunt, shared his disbelief on X with a photo of the bathroom layout. His post quickly gained attention as he humorously remarked, “Only in Mumbai, you can front load your washing machine while top loading your commode. At an affordable price of 1.35L per month!” Reactions flooded in, with some users pointing out that such quirks are typical in high-demand areas like Pali Hill, where prices seem to justify anything.

One commenter echoed a common refrain, blaming “immigrants” for the bizarre setup. Another expressed concern over the building’s structural integrity due to the awkward positioning of the washing machine.

Only in Mumbai, you can front load your washing machine while top loading your commode.



At an affordable price of 1.35L per month! pic.twitter.com/texU5hUwMC — Utkarsh Gupta (@PaneerMakkhani) September 22, 2024

Some took a more humorous approach, with one user joking that tenants could enjoy a "tumble bath" if they wished. Another pointed out that the washing machine’s placement could be a clever water-saving technique, suggesting the dirty water could be used to flush the toilet.

The listing is just one of many reflecting the broader reality of Mumbai’s relentless real estate market, where rental prices continue to climb steeply. Recent reports have highlighted that the city recorded one of the highest increases in prime residential property prices globally, second only to Manila.

A Knight Frank report revealed that Mumbai saw a 13% rise in prime property prices in the last year, driven by high demand for premium homes.

In the broader real estate landscape, the demand for residential properties in India’s major cities has surged. According to the Magicbricks PropIndex Report, residential demand grew by 12.3% between July and September 2024, with an 8.3% increase in property prices.

Cities such as Noida, Gurugram, and Greater Noida saw the steepest hikes, with property rates in these areas climbing significantly. For instance, the average rate in Noida reached ₹11,625 per square foot during this period, up from ₹9,945 per square foot in the previous quarter.

Interest in under-construction properties has also seen a notable rise, especially in areas like Thane, Gurugram, and Noida, where capital appreciation has been as high as 19.5% quarter-on-quarter. Abhishek Bhadra, Head of Research at Magicbricks, noted, "The residential real estate market is seeing a surge in both primary homeownership and investment. Investors are especially active, driven by a fear of missing out as prices continue to rise."

As demand for homes continues to grow, particularly for 3BHK units in many cities, the cost of living in prime areas like Pali Hill remains a stark reminder of Mumbai's escalating housing market. Yet, for some, even a washing machine over a commode isn't enough to dissuade them from the allure of living in one of Mumbai’s most sought-after neighborhoods.