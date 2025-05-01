Premium buys surge as Mumbai logs 7-year April record in property deals, avg deal size at Rs 1.6 cr

Mumbai’s real estate market is defying broader economic concerns, with property registrations in the city reaching a seven-year high for April 2025. According to data from the Maharashtra State Revenue Department and the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), 13,080 properties were registered in April—up 12% from 11,648 in the same month last year.

This surge contributed to a total of 52,896 registrations between January and April 2025, an 8% year-on-year increase over the 48,819 recorded during the same period in 2024. Government revenues from stamp duty and registration fees also rose sharply, up 21% to ₹4,633 crore in the first four months of the year.

In April alone, the government collected approximately ₹1,115 crore, a 5% increase from the previous year.

A significant factor behind this surge was the record-breaking activity in March, which saw 15,501 properties registered. This spike followed a 3.9% hike in Maharashtra's ready reckoner rates for FY26. Anuj Puri, Chairman of Anarock, noted that March 2025 marked the highest property registrations in three years, surpassing previous records set in December 2020 and March 2021.

The average ticket size of registered properties for the January to April period stood at Rs 1.57 crore, with March 2025 witnessing a notable peak at Rs 1.86 crore. This indicates a strong uptick in high-value property transactions, despite a decline in overall housing sales. ANAROCK Research reported that Q1 2025 saw approximately 21,930 units sold in Mumbai, 28% less than in Q1 2024. Yet, the average ticket price has risen significantly, with a 54% increase observed between January-April 2021 and the same period in 2025.

Despite a 28% year-on-year drop in Mumbai housing sales in Q1 2025, as reported by ANAROCK Research, the sustained growth in property registrations indicates robust end-user demand and increasing preference for high-value transactions.

The average ticket size of registered properties during January–April stood at Rs 1.57 crore, with March peaking at Rs 1.86 crore—highlighting growing investor appetite for premium assets even amid geopolitical uncertainty.

For investors, the data underscores a shift towards quality real estate purchases and signals underlying confidence in the long-term value of Mumbai’s property market.

Data from Knight Frank revealed that properties worth over ₹2 crore accounted for 25% of total registrations, up from 22% in April 2024. Affordable housing, comprising properties worth up to ₹50 lakh, maintained a stable demand at 14%. Smaller homes under 1,000 sq ft remain popular, though mid-range units and larger homes also show steady demand, reflecting buyers' aspirations for more spacious living areas.

Dhaval Ajmera, director of Ajmera Realty, described April as one of the best months in a decade, attributing this success to the increasing buying power and desire for lifestyle enhancements. "Micro-markets such as Versova, Borivali, and Ghatkopar are witnessing multi-fold growth," he added.

