Rise Infraventures targets sales worth Rs 2,000 crore by FY22-end

Gurugram-based real estate consultancy firm Rise Infraventures Limited has announced an expansion plan aimed at achieving a cumulative sales target of Rs 2,000 crore by FY22-end.

The company is already achieving a gross monthly sale of Rs 100 crore through its Gurugram office. It has employee strength of 80 people and is handling 10 projects currently. The real estate consultancy company aims to handle 20 exclusive projects by September 2021.

The firm, which was incorporated three months back, plans to open an office in Delhi in Q2 of FY22 and expects sales worth Rs 30-50 crore beginning from the third quarter. The Mumbai office will be operational from October and the company expects to achieve monthly gross sales worth Rs 150 crore from this office.

"The markets that we plan to explore are well thought about as these are the economic centres with an immense demand for real estate investments. The best part is that the demand is not restricted as investors and buyers are going in for reputed projects across diverse segments in commercial and residential," Founder and CEO of Rise Infraventures Limited Sachin Gawri said when asked about the viability of the office locations.

Gawri further added that his company plans to bring corporate touch to the real estate sector and also has plans to enter the construction business.

