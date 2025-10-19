'₹30,000 salary, ₹20,000 rent': Analyst breaks down how metros are pricing out India's middle class

In India’s biggest cities, the price of chasing the urban dream may be bleeding wallets dry.

A post by analyst Sujay U on LinkedIn has reignited a hard-hitting debate over affordability in Indian metros, spotlighting a stark disconnect between average incomes and skyrocketing rental costs.

The numbers tell a grim story.

Advertisement

Related Articles

In Mumbai, the average monthly income stands at ₹25,000—exactly equal to the rent for a modest 1BHK flat. In Bengaluru, it's ₹28,400 against ₹20,000 in rent. Delhi, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad show only slightly better ratios, with rent still eating up more than half the monthly earnings in many cases.

“Even if you earn ₹30,000 in a top city, half your income goes straight to rent,” Sujay writes. “Add groceries, utilities, transport, and you’re barely surviving, not living.”

The post pulls no punches in blaming systemic factors. According to Sujay, real estate investors treat homes as speculative assets, keeping inventories vacant to inflate prices. Meanwhile, wages across many sectors have stagnated, failing to keep pace with urban costs.

“Metro migration has outpaced infrastructure and wage growth,” he notes. “Salaries in many sectors have barely moved in years.”

Advertisement

What was once seen as a marker of success—living in a top-tier city—is becoming increasingly unattainable. With housing turning into a luxury item, the post questions the core values behind urban migration.

“If a 1BHK costs you 60–70% of your salary, is this urban dream really worth it?” Sujay asks. “Maybe it’s time we redefine success—not by the PIN code we live in, but by the freedom we actually have.”

As the cost of city living spirals, the question now isn't just about affordability—it's about sustainability.