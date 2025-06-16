'₹7.5 lakh a month just to breathe': Startup founder’s viral math sums up Gurugram status tax

A Gurugram startup founder is drawing attention on LinkedIn for a blunt breakdown of what it costs to “just breathe” in one of India’s most expensive housing markets — ₹7.5 lakh a month.

“I own a house in Gurgaon, India. Translation: I need ₹7.5L/month just to breathe,” wrote Vaibhav J, a startup founder, in a now-viral post that has sparked intense conversation among India’s urban professionals.

What followed was a no-frills list of monthly expenses: ₹2.08 lakh EMI for a ₹3 crore home, ₹60,000 for a premium car, ₹65,000 for international school fees, ₹30,000 reserved for vacation “proof-of-life,” and thousands more for staff, social obligations, and appearances. The final tally? Roughly ₹5 lakh per month in spending — excluding savings or insurance.

To maintain that lifestyle post-tax, he calculated, requires earning at least ₹7.5 lakh a month — ₹90 lakh a year. “That’s not top 1% income,” Vaibhav wrote. “That’s top 0.1% burn rate.”

His post lands amid a property boom in Gurugram, where prices have spiked 76% in two years. A standard 3BHK now costs around ₹3.7 crore, and luxury localities like DLF Phase 5 and Sector 54 command over ₹15,000 per sq ft. Plots above 500 sq m have surged 24% in price over the past year alone.

Gurugram’s image as a status hub — with Golf Course Road homes, IB schools, and gated communities — has also fueled soaring lifestyle costs. Vaibhav’s candid sign-off, “and yeah, I haven’t eaten yet,” turned the post into a lightning rod for those quietly buckling under similar financial strain.