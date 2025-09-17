'Sell Noida, Greater Noida flat and run': Finfluencer sparks panic, but should buyers really worry?

A sharp warning from finfluencer Akshat Shrivastava is rattling flat buyers in Noida and Greater Noida: “Taller buildings = more supply. More supply = more difficult to sell existing units. Hard times are about to come.”

As Uttar Pradesh scraps ground coverage limits and raises Floor Area Ratio (FAR), buyers and investors alike are wondering: will this fuel affordable housing—or flatten future resale value?

Advertisement

Related Articles

The new policy change allows developers to build higher and denser buildings by increasing FAR and removing ground coverage restrictions. It means more flats can now be built on the same piece of land, dramatically expanding housing supply.

FAR—or Floor Area Ratio—is the rule that controls how much floor space can be built on a plot. Higher FAR means taller buildings and more apartments per acre.

That’s where the concern lies. Shrivastava’s warning—shared on X—was aimed at investors hoping to resell flats later at higher prices. With thousands of new units likely to flood the market, especially in investor-heavy sectors, resale demand may soften, and appreciation could slow or stall.

Experts like Raghav Malhotra of PRIME Developments echoed the concern in a Business Standard report, saying fresh launches will “intensify supply pipelines” and “weigh on resale values.”

Advertisement

But others, including 360 Realtors’ Sanjeev Arora, disagree. He said “Noida and Gurugram are now self-sustaining ecosystems,” with strong demand from real users. Gaurav K Singh of Womeki Group added the policy was “progressive” and would improve affordability while drawing institutional investors.

Still, the reality depends on what kind of buyer you are.

What this means for Noida, Greater Noida buyers

Buying to live in? You're less affected. More homes = more choice, possibly better pricing.

Buying to flip? Be cautious. Over-supplied markets may hurt resale value.

Key tips: