Vacant plots no more: Noida authority imposes new rules on allottees; check details

The Noida Authority has taken a stringent step against plot owners who fail to comply with development rules, approving a measure to cancel the allotment of residential plots that have remained vacant for over 12 years. Officials described the move as one of the strictest actions yet against non-compliance.

Advertisement

Related Articles

According to Noida Authority officials, any allottee who has not constructed a house on their plot within the 12-year timeframe will lose ownership rights, a report in the Hindustan Times stated. Those already in the process of building will be granted a six-month grace period to complete construction and obtain the necessary completion certificate.

The decision was made at the Authority’s 219th board meeting, chaired by Uttar Pradesh Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner Deepak Kumar. Officials said the objective is to ensure that land designated for housing is actually used for that purpose, rather than being held idle for speculative gains.

“The board has decided to cancel allotments where houses have not been built even after 12 years. Vacant plots not only mar the appearance of neighborhoods but also violate the rules,” said Noida Authority CEO Lokesh M.

Advertisement

Currently, 17 residential plots have crossed the 12-year limit without completion certificates. Of these, nine have seen no construction at all and are likely to face cancellation soon. The Authority has been issuing warnings to such allottees for over a year.

The problem is more widespread. Out of nearly 30,000 plots allotted in Noida, around 1,500 have only partial construction—usually a single room, toilet, kitchen, and boundary wall with utility connections—enough to secure a completion certificate. These plots are often later resold at higher prices once market conditions improve.

“As per building bylaws, once basic facilities are constructed, the Authority issues completion certificates. Many owners exploit this loophole to treat plots as speculative investments instead of developing them into homes,” an official said.

Advertisement

The stricter enforcement is aimed at ensuring housing land meets the city’s growing demand. “Plots lying idle defeat the purpose of allotment, which is to address urban housing needs,” another official added.

The board also decided to discontinue interest waivers for developers who defaulted under the state’s “stalled legacy housing projects” policy. Several builders had previously availed concessions but failed to clear dues.

In addition, the Authority adopted the Unified Regulations-2025, standardizing allotment rules, approvals, and payment schedules across Noida, Greater Noida, and the Yamuna Expressway Authority. New plot allotments for colleges, senior secondary schools, and nursing schools were also approved under the unified framework.

Infrastructure projects cleared include a 300-tonne-per-day integrated solid waste management plant in Sector 145, retrofitting sewage treatment plants in multiple sectors at Rs 86.67 crore, cleaning 11 minor drains flowing into the Yamuna and Hindon rivers, allotment of a 4,000 sq m plot for a new police station, and a mobile app to track public project progress for enhanced transparency.