29% senior citizens have access to social security schemes like pension, PF: Report

A recently published report by NGO HelpAge has said that only 29 per cent elderly people have access to social security schemes, such as old-age pensions or provident funds. The report, 'Ageing in India - Exploring Preparedness & Response to Care Challenges - A HelpAge India Report', further stated that around 29% of senior citizens receive financial support from family members, with elderly women slightly more likely to receive support than their male counterparts.

The report highlights that approximately 15 per cent of elderly individuals are currently engaged in employment, revealing a pronounced gender disparity: 24 per cent of elderly males compared to a mere 7 per cent of elderly females. Employment participation is marginally higher in Tier I cities (17 per cent) as opposed to Tier II cities (14 per cent).

Financial insecurity emerges as a significant concern among the elderly population. Only 29 per cent have reported access to social security schemes such as old-age pensions or provident funds.

Alarmingly, one-third of the elderly population has reported no income over the past year. Financial insecurity remains pervasive, with 65 per cent expressing concerns about their financial stability.

Only 29% get financial help from relatives, with older women slightly more likely to receive aid than men. Many seniors face health problems; almost half have hypertension, and 43% have diabetes.

Healthcare access is still challenging despite 79% using government facilities last year. Only 15% are aware of geriatric healthcare options.

The report noted that arthritis or other bone/joint conditions impact 35% and 19% have high cholesterol. Many have multiple health issues, with 54% dealing with two or more non-communicable diseases. The prevalence of NCDs rises with age, especially in individuals aged 80 and above.

Last year, a report published the United Nations Population Fund, India, India Ageing Report 2023, stated that the awareness among the elderly population among the social welfare schemes in the country is very low.

It highlighted the challenges, opportunities, and institutional responses surrounding elderly care in India as the country’s elderly are likely to make up 20% of the country’s population by 2050.

The three key government schemes for the elderly are the Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme (IGNOAPS), Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme (IGNWPS) and Annapurna Scheme.

“The elderly in India have low awareness about the various social security schemes designed for them. A little more than half of the elderly (55%) are aware of the old-age pension scheme (IGNOAPS); 44% about the widow pension scheme (IGNWPS); and 12% about the Annapurna Scheme,” the report said.

In comparison to the awareness of social security schemes, the awareness of MWPSC (Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens) Act is relatively very low. A little less than 12% of elderly people had any knowledge regarding the MWPSC Act - only 15% of elderly men and 9% of elderly women knew about the Act.