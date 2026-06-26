Can your pension follow you across borders? Is India moving closer to cross-border retirement benefits?

India's push to strengthen retirement security for workers across borders received fresh attention during its BRICS Presidency 2026, with the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) hosting a high-level workshop on labour mobility, population ageing and pension resilience. While no new policy announcements were made, the discussions highlighted India's growing role in shaping global conversations on pension portability and social security coordination.

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The virtual workshop brought together pension regulators, financial supervisors and policymakers from BRICS countries to discuss how nations can protect retirement savings as labour mobility increases and demographic trends reshape economies.

Why pension portability matters

As more Indians work overseas, one of the biggest challenges they face is the continuity of retirement benefits. Pension portability allows workers to retain, transfer or combine pension contributions made in different countries instead of losing benefits when they relocate.

The BRICS workshop examined issues such as Social Security Agreements (SSAs), portability of pension benefits, totalisation of contribution periods, digital identity systems and interoperable pension databases—all of which are critical to ensuring retirement security for migrant workers.

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Totalisation enables workers to combine periods of social security contributions made in different countries to qualify for pension benefits, preventing them from missing eligibility requirements because of cross-border employment.

India's growing leadership

The workshop formed part of India's BRICS Presidency theme, "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability." According to PFRDA, discussions focused on developing resilient and inclusive pension systems capable of addressing rising life expectancy, changing employment patterns and increasing international labour mobility.

PFRDA Chairman highlighted that retirement security is becoming increasingly important as countries grapple with ageing populations and evolving labour markets. Participants also explored how digital infrastructure and institutional cooperation can simplify cross-border pension administration.

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The event reflected India's efforts to position itself as an important voice on pension reforms and retirement security within BRICS, particularly as the country expands its digital public infrastructure and financial inclusion initiatives.

Social Security Agreements

India has already signed Social Security Agreements with more than 20 countries, including Belgium, Germany, Switzerland, France, Denmark, the Netherlands, Hungary, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Luxembourg, Austria, Czech Republic, South Korea, Canada, Australia, Japan, Portugal, Brazil and Quebec.

These agreements primarily benefit Indian professionals working abroad by helping them avoid dual social security contributions and, in many cases, allowing them to combine contribution periods to qualify for retirement benefits.

However, pension portability remains limited globally because every country's retirement system operates under different legal, tax and regulatory frameworks.

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What could change

Although the workshop did not announce any new cross-border pension framework, it underscored growing interest among BRICS nations in expanding cooperation on retirement security.

Participants discussed operational challenges in cross-border pension claims, secure exchange of pension data and the use of digital identity systems to improve portability. They also shared best practices on extending pension coverage to informal sector workers and gig workers, who form an increasing share of the workforce.

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For India, which is one of the world's largest exporters of skilled professionals, stronger international cooperation on pension portability could reduce financial uncertainty for millions of workers employed overseas.

As labour mobility continues to rise, India's leadership under the BRICS Presidency may help lay the foundation for more seamless retirement protection across borders in the years ahead, even if significant policy and legal hurdles remain before a truly portable global pension system becomes a reality.

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