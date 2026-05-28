From salary to survival income: Why retirement planning now goes beyond just savings

For most salaried professionals, financial life revolves around one predictable monthly event — the salary credit notification. That steady stream of active income powers household expenses, EMIs, investments, vacations and long-term financial goals. But retirement changes the equation completely, shifting individuals from earning a salary to depending on what experts increasingly describe as “survival income”.

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According to Sundeep Bhardwaj, Chief Business Officer – Retail, Go Digit Life Insurance, the transition from active income to retirement income is one of the most important financial adjustments individuals face during their lifetime.

“Transitioning from earning an active income to living off accumulated savings is perhaps the most significant financial shift you will ever make,” Bhardwaj said.

He explained that retirement planning today is no longer just about building a large savings corpus. Instead, the focus is increasingly shifting toward creating predictable, stable and sustainable income streams that can continue throughout retirement without interruption.

During working years, individuals remain in what financial planners call the “accumulation phase”, where salaries, bonuses and investments help create wealth over time. Retirement, however, marks the “distribution phase”, where the accumulated corpus must generate regular income capable of replacing a monthly paycheck.

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Experts say this psychological shift is often underestimated. While many people focus heavily on growing wealth, fewer plan adequately for converting that wealth into dependable monthly cash flow after retirement.

This transition is driving increased interest in structured retirement products such as annuity plans, especially among middle-class households concerned about inflation, rising healthcare costs and increasing life expectancy.

Annuity plans

Annuity plans function like contracts between investors and insurers. Individuals either invest a lump sum or contribute over time, and in return receive periodic payouts for a fixed duration or throughout their lifetime.

“The primary fear in retirement is outliving your money,” Bhardwaj said, adding that modern annuity products are increasingly being designed to provide long-term income certainty and financial security.

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Insurers now offer multiple annuity structures, including immediate annuity plans, where payouts begin instantly, and deferred annuity plans, where income starts after a chosen waiting period. Investors can also customize payout frequencies, choosing monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or annual income options.

The retirement planning market is also evolving beyond traditional pension products. Joint life annuity plans now allow income continuation for spouses after the policyholder’s death, helping families maintain financial stability.

Return-of-purchase-price features

Several insurers additionally offer return-of-purchase-price features, ensuring that the invested amount is returned to nominees under specific conditions. Critical illness riders and accidental disability add-ons are also becoming increasingly popular as healthcare inflation and medical uncertainties rise in India.

Financial planners say the growing preference for annuity products also reflects concerns around market-linked volatility. While equity investments remain essential for long-term wealth creation, retirees often prioritize products that offer predictable cash flows and reduced uncertainty.

Bhardwaj noted that modern retirement products now provide significantly greater flexibility compared with older pension structures, including liquidity features such as partial withdrawals and customized payout dates tied to anniversaries or birthdays.

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India’s retirement planning landscape is changing rapidly as nuclear families, longer life expectancy and rising medical costs push more individuals to prepare for financial independence after retirement.

Experts say the challenge today is no longer just accumulating wealth, but ensuring that savings can reliably replace a salary for decades after active employment income stops.