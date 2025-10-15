Digital Life Certificate 2025: Submission dates, rules, and is physical Jeevan Pramaan still needed?

The Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) has announced the launch of the 4th nation-wide Digital Life Certificate (DLC) Campaign, to be held from November 1 to November 30, 2025. The campaign will cover over 2,000 districts and sub-divisional headquarters across India, making it the largest-ever outreach initiative for pensioners.

According to the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, the month-long drive aims to reach even the remotest corners of the country, ensuring that every pensioner — including those who are aged, disabled, or unable to travel — can submit their life certificate digitally and continue receiving pension benefits without disruption.

What is a Digital Life Certificate (Jeevan Pramaan Patra)?

A Digital Life Certificate (DLC), also known as Jeevan Pramaan Patra, is a biometric-enabled, Aadhaar-based digital verification system for pensioners. It replaces the traditional physical life certificate by allowing pensioners to authenticate their identity through Aadhaar-linked biometrics or facial recognition. Each certificate is assigned a unique Pramaan ID, which is automatically shared with the pension-disbursing authority such as banks or post offices.

This eliminates the need for pensioners to physically visit a bank branch or government office every year, saving time and effort — especially for those with mobility or health challenges.

DLC Campaign 4.0

The 2025 campaign builds upon the success of DLC Campaign 3.0, which saw 1.62 crore certificates generated, including 50 lakh through face authentication, across 800+ districts last year. This year, the target is to cross 2 crore DLCs.

The campaign will be conducted in collaboration with 19 pension disbursing banks, the India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), Railways, CGDA, UIDAI, DoT, MeitY, and 57 registered Pensioners’ Welfare Associations (PWAs).

The India Post Payments Bank will play a key role by deploying its network of 1.8 lakh postmen and Gramin Dak Sewaks (GDS) to offer doorstep DLC services to pensioners, regardless of the bank they are associated with. These officials are equipped with mobile devices that support both fingerprint and face-based authentication.

How to submit or download DLC

To download the Jeevan Pramaan application, pensioners can visit jeevanpramaan.gov.in

Click on the “Download” tab and provide your email ID.

Enter the OTP received via email.

Download and install the Jeevan Pramaan software for Windows OS.

Follow the setup instructions to generate and submit your DLC online.

Is physical submission still required?

The government clarified that DLC is an additional option — not a mandatory replacement. Pensioners who prefer the offline (physical) method can still submit life certificates at their bank branches, post offices, or designated camps.

Awareness drive

To ensure maximum participation, banks and IPPB will launch extensive awareness campaigns through SMS, WhatsApp, social media, banners, and local media. State broadcasters like Doordarshan (DD) and All India Radio (AIR) will also assist in spreading information.

The DLC Campaign 4.0 represents a major step toward digitizing pension services and promoting “ease of living” for India’s 70 lakh central pensioners — ensuring convenience, transparency, and continuity of pension disbursements across the country.