Golden years solutions: How to accumulate Rs 2 crore for retirement using EPF contributions

Golden years solutions: How to accumulate Rs 2 crore for retirement using EPF contributions

Achieving a retirement corpus of Rs 2 crore through EPF is attainable with strategic planning, starting with a modest salary and a long investment horizon.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  Updated Aug 21, 2025 7:51 PM IST
Golden years solutions: How to accumulate Rs 2 crore for retirement using EPF contributionsThe EPF scheme, although capped at a monthly contribution of Rs 15,000 from the salary, allows for further augmenting through the Voluntary Provident Fund (VPF) contributions.

For many salaried individuals, the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) provides a strategic avenue to achieve a substantial retirement corpus. By leveraging the consistent contributions from both employee and employer, one can effectively accumulate Rs 2 crore by the time of retirement. Starting contributions early, particularly at the age of 25, with a basic salary and DA (Dearness Allowance) of Rs 40,000 per month, plays a crucial role in building this corpus over a 35-year period. Both employee and employer contribute 12% each to the EPF account, which earns a fixed interest rate, recently set at 8.25% for the fiscal year 2024-25. This consistent contribution and compounding interest over time significantly enhance the growth of the corpus.

The calculations suggest that a total contribution of Rs 35.07 lakh over the working years, aided by the interest amounting to Rs 1.69 crore, results in a maturity amount of Rs 2.04 crore. The benefits of EPF extend beyond just building a corpus; the scheme offers guaranteed returns, tax advantages, and takes advantage of the compounding effect. This makes it a secure option for long-term wealth creation, crucial for financial independence during retirement. Additionally, individuals are advised to maintain their EPF accounts even when changing jobs to avoid losing these benefits.

The EPF scheme, although capped at a monthly contribution of Rs 15,000 from the salary, allows for further augmenting through the Voluntary Provident Fund (VPF) contributions, which have no such limits. This flexibility can be crucial for those starting their investment journey later in life or those earning higher salaries. Understanding and utilising these opportunities ensure that inflation does not significantly erode the purchasing power of the retirement corpus. For those unable to start early, increasing the contribution rate via VPF or exploring other investment avenues also becomes essential.

Parameter Details / Assumptions
Starting Age  25 years
Retirement Age     60 years
Investment Horizon  35 years
Basic Salary + DA  Rs 40,000 per month
EPF Contribution (Employee)   12% of basic + DA = Rs 4,800/month
EPF Contribution (Employer) 12% of basic + DA = Rs 4,800/month
Total Monthly Contribution  Rs 9,600/month
Annual Contribution Rs 1,15,200/year
Total Contribution Over 35 Years Rs 35.07 lakh
EPF Interest Rate 8.25% per annum (fixed)
Interest Earned Over 35 Years  Rs 1.69 crore
Expected Retirement Corpus  Rs 2.04 crore
Contribution Cap (Salary-based) Rs 15,000/month
Optional VPF Contribution Unlimited, for higher savings
Key Benefits  Guaranteed returns, compounding effect, tax advantages, long-term wealth creation

Notes:

> Starting early is crucial to leverage compounding over a long horizon.

> Maintaining EPF accounts across jobs ensures continuity and full benefits.

> For higher salaries or late starters, VPF contributions can significantly boost the retirement corpus.

> EPF offers a safer alternative to equity investments but with moderate returns compared to market-linked options like NPS.

In the broader industry context, the EPF continues to be a preferred savings tool for employees in the private sector due to its stable returns and reliability. Compared to other investment options like mutual funds or stocks, which can be volatile, EPF offers a steady growth rate, albeit with lower risk. The EPF's attractiveness is its blend of security and growth potential, making it an integral part of retirement planning for millions of Indians.

Competitors in the retirement savings arena include the National Pension System (NPS) and Public Provident Fund (PPF). While NPS offers a diversified investment portfolio with potentially higher returns, it involves market risks. PPF, on the other hand, provides tax-free returns like EPF but with a lower fixed interest rate. Each of these options has distinct advantages, and individuals must weigh these carefully based on their financial goals and risk appetite. As EPF continues to be a staple for risk-averse investors, it remains a cornerstone of retirement planning for many.

Published on: Aug 21, 2025 7:51 PM IST
