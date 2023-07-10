Higher Pension from EPFO: List of documents needed to apply for higher EPS as deadline ends tomorrow

July 11 is the last date to apply for a higher pension from the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). Though the application process for a higher Employee Pension Scheme (EPS) has undergone various changes, subscribers can now conveniently apply through the EPFO’s Unified Member portal, where they can access the option labelled ‘Pension on Higher Salary’.

Previously, the process for submitting a joint application by employees was quite complicated. One of the mandatory requirements was to furnish details of the joint option under para 26(6) of the EPF Scheme, 1952. Clause 26(6) allows employees to jointly request their employer to contribute a higher amount to the fund, exceeding Rs 15,000, in order to claim a higher pension.

Recognising the difficulty in getting the document and considering the proximity of the cut-off date, the Kerala High Court directed the EPFO to make provisions in the online facility to allow employees to furnish options without the need to produce the document under Clause 26(6).

Hence, if you have not submitted yet but thinking to do here is a list of documents you need to keep ready to apply for higher EPS.

● UAN (Universal Account Number)

● Aadhaar card

● Aadhaar-linked mobile number

● EPS numbers from all previous organizations, along with the dates of joining and exit from EPS for each organization

Additionally, while submitting the application, the following documents may need to be uploaded:

● Joint request and undertaking of the employer under paragraph 26(6) of the EPF Scheme, 1952 (if applicable)

● Copy of PF passbook

● Self-declaration confirming that the member will pay the differential amount (along with interest) through their last employer in case of a shortfall

However, it’s important to note that the requirement for a joint application under para 26(6) has been simplified. “The EPFO has allowed the submission of joint option applications without mandating proof of permission under para 26(6) of the EPF scheme. In the absence of alternate documentary proof, the PF passbook can be uploaded to substantiate the fact that PF was contributed on higher wages,” said Aditya Chopra, Managing Partner, Victoriam Legalis - Advocates & Solicitors.

The EPFO released certain alternate options vide circular dated 14.06.2023 such as (i) Wage details submitted by the employer along-with the application; (ii) Any salary slip/letter from employer authenticated by him; (iii) Copy of joint request and undertaking from employer; (iv) Letter from PF office issued prior to 04.11.2022 indicated PF contribution on higher wages in place of the mandatory validation proof of join request under 26(6) of the EPF Scheme

“Due to the fragmented approach of the EPFO the applicants faced various hurdles/challenges, the major difficulty was related to the unavailability of permission for joint application under 26(6) of the EPF Scheme, the EPFO after the indulgence of the Kerala High Court enabled the submission of the application without mandatorily providing such proof,” said Utsav Trivedi, Partner, TAS Law.

Trivedi added, “That the welcoming altercations in the implementation of the scheme by the EPFO have considerably reduced the challenges faced by applicants yet due to insufficiency of certain formats for filing declarations under the scheme still pose as a difficulty under the scheme,”

The Joint request and undertaking of employer under paragraph 26(6) of the EPF Scheme same has been made optional vide circular dated 14.06.2023. "Since many were facing issues with respect to the availability of permission under para 26(6) of the EPF scheme, EPFO has enabled the submission of the joint option application without necessitating such proof. However, in lieu of the same, the PF passbook can be uploaded to substantiate the fact that PF was contributed on higher wages as has been prescribed. Thus, this requirement is no longer a mandatory challenge,” said Sandeep Bajaj, Managing Partner, PSL Advocates & Solicitors.

This streamlined online process has effectively eliminated the previous challenges associated with applying for a higher EPS.

“By embracing digital technology, applicants can now enjoy a more user-friendly and accessible experience, making the process smoother and more convenient than ever before,” said Ankit Rajgarhia, Principal Associate, Karanjawala & Company, Advocates.