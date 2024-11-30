Last date of Jeewan Pramaan Patra submission: What happens if you miss the November 30 deadline?

The deadline for submitting the Jeevan Pramaan Patra or Life Certificate is November 30, 2024. All pensioners in India are required to complete this crucial annual task by today (Saturday) to ensure the uninterrupted payment of their pensions. Failure to meet today's deadline may lead to the discontinuation of your pension if your life certificate is not submitted by November 30. The release of funds will only occur once the certificate is received at the Central Pension Processing Centers (CPPC).

Submission of Life Certificate

The Jeevan Pramaan Patra is an innovative digital life certificate created for pensioners, incorporating cutting-edge biometric technology and Aadhaar-based verification. This certificate, authenticated using the pensioner's Aadhaar number and biometric data, is legally recognized under the IT Act.

By submitting the Digital Life Certificate to the Pension disbursing Authority, pensioners can conveniently confirm their status as living individuals, simplifying the pension disbursal process. It is important to note that pension payments from December onwards will not be released to the pensioner until this digital verification process is completed.

Pensioners have the choice of submitting their Life Certificates through visiting bank branches, accessing doorstep banking services, or utilising the Jeevan Pramaan app for online submissions. Upon receiving and processing the certificate at the Central Pension Processing Centers (CPPC) during the next pension cycle, regular payments will resume. It is crucial for pensioners to act promptly in order to prevent any interruptions in their pension payments.

Importance of Jeevan Pramaan Certificate

It is crucial to submit the Jeevan Pramaan Certificate promptly to receive pension and any outstanding arrears in a timely manner through the Pension System. Failure to submit the Life Certificate for three years or longer will lead to delays in pension payments, necessitating approval from the competent authority via the Central Pension Accounting Office (CPAO). Regular updating of the Life Certificate is essential to prevent any interruptions in pension disbursements.

Steps to Authenticate Your Digital Life Certificate (DLC) Online

Download the 'Aadhaar Face RD' App: Visit the Google Play Store and download the 'Aadhaar Face RD' app, which is developed by UIDAI to support Jeevan Pramaan backend processes.

Install the Latest Supported Version: Make sure you have the latest supported version (3.6.3) of the Aadhaar Face RD app installed on your device.

Operator Authentication: Open the Jeevan Pramaan app and navigate to the 'operator authentication' page.

Enter Your Details: Provide your Aadhaar, mobile number, and email address in the designated fields.

Submit Your Information: Tick the Aadhaar box and click on 'Submit' to proceed.

OTP Verification: You will receive an OTP on the linked mobile number and email address.

Verify Your Contact Details: Input the OTP received to confirm your contact details.

By following these steps, you can easily authenticate your Digital Life Certificate online.

Facial Recognition Verification

To verify your identity, kindly input the name registered in your Aadhaar account. Please grant the application access to your camera for facial scanning. To continue, ensure all necessary permissions are enabled.

Pensioner Verification Process

Following the facial scan, you will be redirected to the pensioner authentication page. Please provide your Aadhaar number, mobile number, and optionally your email address.

Click 'Submit' and await a verification OTP sent to your mobile device.

Pensioner Information

When submitting your OTP, kindly include all essential information for pensioners, such as:

Name

Type of pension

PPO number

Pension account number

Please choose your preferred disbursing agency and ensure to carefully review and submit the necessary declarations.

Final Verification

You will be asked to undergo a second facial scan for pensioner verification. Upon successful verification, your Digital Life Certificate submission will be confirmed.

An acknowledgment number, which includes your Pramaan ID and PPO number, will be displayed on your mobile screen.

Offline submission

For the certificate to be officially submitted offline, it must be presented at specified locations such as banks, post offices, or other designated venues. Individuals who are 80 years old and above have the option to submit their certificate in either October or November annually. The certificate is valid for a year or until November 30 of the following year.



