I bought a house in 2012 for Rs 27 lakh. I’ve now constructed a new home with Rs 50 lakh from a bank loan (9.5%) and Rs 50 lakh from my own funds. I’m unsure what to do with the old house — I can rent it for Rs 15,000–Rs 17,000/month (low rental yield), or sell it for Rs 50 lakh and use the proceeds to partially or fully repay my home loan. Another option is to invest in large-cap dividend-paying stocks for income and long-term growth. What’s the best move considering returns, risk, and capital gains tax implications? Looking for tax-efficient, goal-aligned suggestions.

Advertisement

Advice by Purvang Mashru, Senior Quantitative Research Analyst at 1 Finance

If you sell the old house for ₹50L, the indexed cost of acquisition comes to ₹50.8L (₹27L × 376 ÷ 200, using the Cost Inflation Index), which means there’s no capital gains tax. This gives you an opportunity to deploy the full amount strategically. Repaying your 9.5% loan immediately locks in a guaranteed, risk-free return equal to the interest saved and frees up future cash flow.

If you keep the property, a rental yield of 3% - 4% is modest, but you maintain exposure to potential price appreciation. Be prepared for maintenance, property tax, and vacancy risks.

If you choose market-linked investments for a diversified portfolio, you can aim for higher long-term growth, but must be prepared for market volatility.

Advertisement

Option Details Pros Cons Sell the Old House Sale price: ₹50L

Indexed cost of acquisition: ₹50.8L

No capital gains tax applicable - No capital gains tax

- Immediate repayment of 9.5% loan

- Guaranteed, risk-free return by saving interest

- Frees up future cash flow - Lose potential future property appreciation Keep the Property Rental yield: 3% - 4% per annum

Exposure to price appreciation - Steady rental income

- Potential long-term property value increase - Low rental yield

- Maintenance, property tax, vacancy risks

Action plan: If debt-free living and cash flow stability are important to you, prioritise loan repayment. If you’re comfortable with risk and want to build wealth, allocate a portion to equities. A blended approach like using a part of the proceeds towards debt repayment and the rest in long-term investments, can deliver both stability and growth.

Advertisement

Pick the route that best fits your life goals, risk comfort, and financial behaviour, whether that means the security of being debt-free, the stability of a steady income, or the potential for long-term growth.

Additionally, consider your personal financial goals and timeline before making a decision. If you foresee major expenses or want to build an emergency fund, selling the property and clearing debt can provide more liquidity and reduce financial stress. On the other hand, if you have a longer investment horizon and can tolerate short-term market fluctuations, investing in dividend-paying large-cap stocks can supplement your income while potentially growing your wealth.

Real estate often appreciates over time, but it is less liquid compared to stocks, and rental income can be unpredictable. Balancing both options—using part of the sale proceeds to reduce your loan and investing the rest—can offer a mix of stability and growth. Don’t forget to factor in transaction costs like brokerage fees, taxes on rental income, and maintenance costs for the property. Consulting a financial advisor to tailor a strategy aligned with your risk tolerance and financial goals is highly recommended.