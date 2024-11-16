Black Friday Sale: Amazon announces Black Friday week sale; date, offers

Black Friday Sale: Amazon has revealed the official start date for its highly anticipated "Black Friday Week" sale, where a variety of products will be available at discounted prices. Amazon’s Black Friday will officially take place from November 21 until December 2. The sale will begin on November 21 at 12:01 AM PST and will run until November 29 at 11:59 PM PST.

Amazon is already offering early discounts on Amazon's Fire TV Stick range of products. The Fire TV Stick 4K, released earlier this year, is now available at its lowest price ever of $21.99. This upgraded device supports voice commands, enables control of smart appliances through Alexa, and boasts a 30% increase in speed compared to its predecessor. Additionally, it includes a low-power mode to help reduce energy consumption and lower electricity bills over time.

For those seeking an even better deal, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is available for $32.99. Both devices allow users to stream their favorite games on a larger screen at no additional cost for those with an Xbox Game Pass subscription.

Amazon is also offering a 10% discount on gaming gift cards compatible with PlayStation and Xbox titles. This offer allows customers to purchase a $100 gift card for only $90, yielding more substantial savings on higher-value cards. These discounted cards can be used to acquire new digital games or access desired DLC content.

Other early deals

Samsung has introduced attractive discounts, with additional offers from popular brands like Ghd and Oodie, providing discounts of up to 25% and 50% respectively. Customers can access competitive prices on a variety of products such as TVs, furniture, and toys.

Black Friday Tech Deals

Black Friday is known for its exciting tech deals, with gamers able to snag great discounts on consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, as well as accompanying accessories and subscriptions. Smartphones are also a key focus, with 2023 models receiving significant price cuts. It's recommended by experts to consider opting for previous year's top-tier phones, as they often provide similar performance to newer models but at a lower cost.

Laptops and PCs are also a major draw, with brands such as Dell and Samsung offering discounts of up to 50% on popular models. When making a purchase, it's advised to select devices with a minimum of 16GB of RAM and Windows 11 pre-installed to ensure compatibility with upcoming software updates.

When is Black Friday sales in 2024?

Black Friday occurs on the day following Thanksgiving, which is on Thursday, November 28, this year. Therefore, the shopping event will be on Friday, November 29.

Is Apple participating in Black Friday sales?

Annually, Apple holds a shopping event that runs from Black Friday, November 29, to Cyber Monday, December 2.