Coldplay concert in Ahmedabad: Hotel prices cross Rs 50,000 for one night, users suggest stay in Vadodara, travel to venue

After the announcement of British band Coldplay's fourth show in Ahmedabad, hotel room rates in the Gujarat city have significantly increased. Screenshots of the high prices were shared by social media users on the platform X.

Scheduled to arrive in India in January, the British band will perform three shows in Mumbai before heading to Ahmedabad. The concert will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25, following Coldplay's performances in Mumbai.

On the day of the concert and the days surrounding it, room rates at various hotels in Ahmedabad have surged to over Rs 50,000 per night.

The UK-based band Coldplay was slated to perform at three shows on January 18, 19, and 20, 2025 at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai as part of their Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025. Tickets for these performances were released last month and quickly sold out. The Music Of The Spheres World Tour in India is being organised by BookMyShow Live, a division of BookMyShow that specializes in live entertainment experiences, in collaboration with Live Nation, the global tour promoter.

Sharing the update on Twitter, the band wrote, “2025 AHMEDABAD DATE ANNOUNCED for Coldplay: The band will play their biggest ever show, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 25 January, 2025. Tickets on sale Saturday, 16 November at 12pm IST.”

✨ 2025 AHMEDABAD DATE ANNOUNCED



The band will play their biggest ever show, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 25 January, 2025.



Tickets on sale Saturday, 16 November at 12pm IST.



Delivered by DHL#MusicOfTheSpheresWorldTour pic.twitter.com/MpcKE5vZbe — Coldplay (@coldplay) November 13, 2024

Within hours, X users shared the hotel prices in Ahmedabad, which was much more than the standard.

X user Ujval Chopra wrote: "Thought I’ll book a hotel room and keep just in case I manage to get the tickets for Coldplay in Ahmedabad. The prices just sky rocketed."

Thought I’ll book a hotel room and keep just in case I manage to get the tickets for Coldplay in Ahmedabad. The prices just sky rocketed. #Coldplay #BMS pic.twitter.com/bR3tPONhTV — Ujval Chopra (@ujvalchopra) November 13, 2024

X user Spandana noted, “No hotel in Ahmedabad for 24-25 January costs less than 50k. Pro tip for people going to Coldplay: stay in Vadodara and commute to Ahmedabad.”

Priti Jain shared a post showing a rate of Rs 53,200 per night at a hotel in Ahmedabad.

When even miles don't come to rescue 😅😅

Hotel Rates already skyrocketed for 25/26th in Ahmedabad 🫣#coldplayindia #coldplay pic.twitter.com/inpDJZMoip — Priti Jain (@mepritijain) November 13, 2024

Some users wrote that their hotel bookings were cancelled within hours due to the immense rush.

"Booked a stay near Narendra Modi Stadium 2 minutes after Coldplay Ahmedabad show was announced. Just got an email saying booking is cancelled 🤣 . I booked 1 night stay at 1800/-. Now watch this cost touch 18000/- within few hours," wrote Samarth.

Booked a stay near Narendra Modi Stadium 2 minutes after Coldplay Ahmedabad show was announced.



Just got an email saying booking is cancelled 🤣



I booked 1 night stay at 1800/-



Now watch this cost touch 18000/- within few hours pic.twitter.com/aUo7on5tfj — Samarth (@iamstake) November 13, 2024

A quick review of MakeMyTrip's online platform shows that the majority of 5-star hotels are pricing their rooms at over Rs 50,000 per night (excluding taxes) during the Coldplay concert. In contrast, on weekends in December, these same hotels are typically charging between Rs 6,000 and Rs 20,000 per night on average.

Although most rooms are booked for the Coldplay concert day, there are still a few available at more affordable rates.

Some users suggested that rather than watching the band play in Ahmedabad and spend thousands, it is better to travel abroad and enjoy the trip.

"If you think you can get hotels in Ahd for good rates for the Coldplay concert on 25/26th Jan - FORGET IT! Smart ppl booked hotels in Ahmedabad in September when Coldplay tix went live for Mumbai as there was speculation that the band could play in AHD too. Prices in Sep 2024 shot up like crazy for 25/26th for Hotels in Ahmedabad. Now? - It's crazyyyy!!! Weigh in your options - FLIGHT + Concert Tix + Hotels = Worth it? Might as well plan an International trip & attend it there!," said AD.

Tickets for Ahmedabad show

Tickets for the extra concert in Ahmedabad as part of Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World Tour in India will be available starting on November 16, 2024, at 12 PM (Noon) IST. The exclusive ticket sales will be hosted on BookMyShow to provide a fair opportunity for all fans.

The ticket booking process will include a virtual queue with a waiting room, enabling fans to secure their spot through an Automated Queue Randomisation System once the sale begins.

Coldplay has announced that a limited number of Infinity Tickets will be available for purchase at 12 PM (Noon) IST on Friday, November 22nd, 2024, for their upcoming shows. Infinity Tickets are made available for every Coldplay show as part of their effort to ensure that the Music Of The Spheres World Tour is accessible to fans at an affordable price.

Each ticket will be priced at €20 (INR 2000/-) and will be limited to a maximum of two tickets per purchaser. These tickets must be purchased in pairs, with seats located next to each other. The specific locations of the seats will be revealed when fans pick up their tickets in person at the box office on the day of the show. These locations can vary throughout the venue, from the floor to the upper levels, side view seats, and all areas in between.

How to reach Ahmedabad from Vadodara

The distance between Ahmedabad and Vadodara is 110.7 km via NE1 and NH64. It takes around 2 hours and 18 minutes to reach by car.

By train, it takes around 1 hour 55 minutes. Trains are available from Ahmedabad junction.