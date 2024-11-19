Cybersecurity for the everyday user: Simple steps to protect yourself online

In today's digital era, where nearly every aspect of our lives is connected to the internet, becoming cognizant of cyber threats and taking corrective measures becomes more critical than ever. According to the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal managed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, fellow Indians suffered losses of over INR 1750 Crores in the period from January to April 2024 solely due to cyber-criminal activities. Moreover, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) also reported that in May 2024, approximately 7000 cybercrime complaints were lodged daily. A whopping 113.7% surge compared to 2021-2023.

Thus, making deciphering cybercrime and its risk mitigation strategies essential for every digitally exposed individually.

Understanding the Threat Landscape

In the last three to four years since Industry 4.0 or rapid digital integration with industries became to norm, there has been a notable surge in cyber- attacks. The India Cyber Threat Report, 2023, reports that India has increasingly become a primary target for Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs). These adversaries have executed a range of cyber-attacks, including destructive actions, espionage, and information operations that have endangered national safety and security considerably.

So what can you do to protect yourself against these unscrupulous activities? Here are some quick tips:

Use Strong and Unique Passwords

One of the most fundamental steps in cybersecurity is creating strong, unique passwords for each of your online accounts. Avoid commonly used or easy to decode passwords like "123456" or "password." Instead, use a combination of letters, numbers, and special characters. Consider using a secure password manager to keep track of your passwords for easy recall.

Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA)

Two-factor authentication adds an extra layer of security by requiring not just a password but also a second form of verification, such as a text message code or a biometric scan. Many Indian banks and online services offer 2FA, and enabling it can significantly reduce the risk of unauthorized access to your accounts.

Be Cautious with Public Wi-Fi

Public Wi-Fi networks, such as the ones in cafes or shopping malls, are convenient to use when on the go. However, they are often insecure and breeding grounds for cyber-attacks. You must also avoid conducting sensitive transactions, like online banking or shopping, over public Wi-Fi. If you must, consider using a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to encrypt your internet connection.

Regular Software Updates

Ensure that your smartphone operating system, apps, and antivirus software are up to date. In India, where smartphone usage is prolific, keeping your mobile OS updated is just as crucial as updating your computer software.

Be Wary of Phishing Scams

Phishing scams, where attackers pose as legitimate entities to steal personal information, are common in India. Be skeptical of unsolicited emails, messages, or phone calls asking for personal or financial information. Verify the sender's identity or check the background of the sender thoroughly before clicking on links or downloading attachments.

Secure Your Social Media Accounts

Social media platforms are a goldmine for cybercriminals looking to gather personal information. Review and adjust your privacy settings to control who can see your posts and personal information. Be mindful of the information you share online, as oversharing can make you a target for identity theft.

Backup Your Data

One should also inculcate a practice of regularly backing up important data to an external hard drive or a cloud service. In case of a ransomware attack, where hackers lock your files and demand payment for their release, having a backup ensures you don't lose valuable information.

Educate Yourself and Your Family

Cybersecurity is not just an individual responsibility but a collective one. Educate your family members, especially children, about safe online practices. Simple habits like not sharing passwords and recognizing suspicious emails can go a long way in protecting your household from cyber threats.

Conclusion

As India continues to embrace digital transformation, the importance of cybersecurity cannot be overstated. By implementing these simple yet effective measures, everyday internet users can significantly enhance their online safety.

However, even with the best precautions, there are still potential risks, such as zero-day vulnerabilities, missing patches, and system outages that could expose you to cyber incidents. To mitigate these risks, it is crucial to consider a risk transfer mechanism. This can be done by obtaining cyber insurance from a trusted partner, which can provide financial protection in the event of a cyber-attack. Practicing good cyber hygiene, coupled with a robust risk transfer strategy, is essential in safeguarding our personal information and maintaining trust in the digital services we rely on daily. Stay vigilant, stay informed, stay secure.

