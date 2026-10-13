Digital lender Fibe scales beyond personal loans as purpose-linked lending jumps 83%, disburses ₹12,702 cr in FY26

Through partnerships with hospitals, educational institutions, insurers and other service providers, Fibe enables consumers to access financing at the point of purchase. This links credit directly to the expense, eliminating the need for customers to apply separately for a personal loan.

The company’s merchant network expanded from 3,294 touchpoints in FY24 to more than 10,387 in FY26. Financing tied to specific consumer needs accounted for approximately 47.49% of new customer acquisitions in FY26, up from 24.01% in FY24.

Personal loans remain the core business

Despite the growth of purpose-driven financing, personal loans remain a cornerstone of Fibe’s lending operations. The company disbursed 1.47 million personal loans worth ₹12,702.24 crore in FY26.

Personal loan AUM increased from ₹3,483.03 crore in FY24 to ₹6,656.76 crore as of March 31, 2026. Over the same period, the average loan ticket size rose from ₹53,059 to ₹86,547, while the average repayment tenure increased from 11 months to 16 months.

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As of March 2026, Fibe’s personal loan customers had a median age of 30 years and an average monthly income of ₹39,434.52. The company offered personal loans across 6,981 pin codes in 416 cities.

Technology drives credit assessment

Fibe’s lending platform processed applications from 15.74 million unique individuals during FY26, of whom 2.02 million were approved through its credit assessment process.

The company said its underwriting framework used more than 27,500 variables as of March 31, 2026, and that 95% of loans were processed through automated decision-making.

These figures illustrate the scale of Fibe’s digital lending operations. However, applicant and approval numbers alone do not show how many borrowers were previously excluded from formal credit or whether their access to loans has improved.

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