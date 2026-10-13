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Tata Steel, Vedanta or Lloyds Metals? Analyst shares top stock pick

Tata Steel, Vedanta or Lloyds Metals? Analyst shares top stock pick

His recommendation was rooted in relative chart strength at a time when the rest of the pack is struggling to hold momentum.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 13, 2026 5:06 PM IST
Tata Steel, Vedanta or Lloyds Metals? Analyst shares top stock pick He flagged technical weakness in both Tata Steel and Vedanta, saying Tata Steel has seen a breakdown while Vedanta is also under pressure.

Lloyds Metals has emerged as the preferred swing trading play in an otherwise fragile metal basket, with market expert Vishnukant Upadhyay from Master Capital Services advising investors to stay selective as technical cracks deepen in larger names such as Tata Steel and Vedanta. Speaking on a stock-specific query, Upadhyay said Lloyds Metals offered the only favourable near-term setup among the three counters, even as he warned that the broader sector remains under pressure.

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One metal name stands out

Upadhyay’s view was unequivocal: “There is only one counter for a swing trading opportunity and that’s a Lloyd Metals.” His recommendation was rooted in relative chart strength at a time when the rest of the pack is struggling to hold momentum.

For traders eyeing short-term upside, he said the risk-reward equation remains attractive in Lloyds Metals with a stop loss below Rs 1,760. On the upside, he projected that “2050 kind of levels can be seen in the counter,” indicating meaningful room for a tactical move if the setup holds.

Tata Steel, Vedanta 

The sharper takeaway for the market is not just Lloyds Metals’ relative strength, but the weakness visible in its peers. Upadhyay said Tata Steel is witnessing a “breakdown,” a technical signal that typically points to erosion in support levels and fading buying interest.

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Vedanta, too, failed to make the cut for a fresh swing trade. “VEDL is also not doing good,” he said, underscoring that traders may need to avoid broad-brush bets on the metal pack and instead focus only on isolated pockets of resilience.

Sector headwinds remain the bigger story

The cautionary note is important. Even while identifying Lloyds Metals as the standout opportunity, Upadhyay stopped short of making a blanket bullish case for metals. “Metal space, entire metal space, is facing so many headwinds,” he said, adding that investors should “stay cautious” across the segment.

That warning fits into the broader market tone seen through the show, where stock-specific opportunities are emerging but sector-wide conviction remains uneven. In such an environment, technical traders are likely to favour counters showing independent strength rather than chasing larger benchmark names purely on brand familiarity.

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Trading takeaway

For now, Lloyds Metals appears to be the only metal stock with a clear swing-trade case in this trio. But the message is equally about discipline: a strict stop loss, realistic upside targets, and heightened caution toward the sector at large. In a market where selectivity is becoming more critical, that may be the most valuable signal of all.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 13, 2026 5:06 PM IST
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