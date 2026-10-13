Tata Steel, Vedanta or Lloyds Metals? Analyst shares top stock pick

Upadhyay’s view was unequivocal: “There is only one counter for a swing trading opportunity and that’s a Lloyd Metals.” His recommendation was rooted in relative chart strength at a time when the rest of the pack is struggling to hold momentum.

For traders eyeing short-term upside, he said the risk-reward equation remains attractive in Lloyds Metals with a stop loss below Rs 1,760. On the upside, he projected that “2050 kind of levels can be seen in the counter,” indicating meaningful room for a tactical move if the setup holds.

Tata Steel, Vedanta

The sharper takeaway for the market is not just Lloyds Metals’ relative strength, but the weakness visible in its peers. Upadhyay said Tata Steel is witnessing a “breakdown,” a technical signal that typically points to erosion in support levels and fading buying interest.

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Vedanta, too, failed to make the cut for a fresh swing trade. “VEDL is also not doing good,” he said, underscoring that traders may need to avoid broad-brush bets on the metal pack and instead focus only on isolated pockets of resilience.

Sector headwinds remain the bigger story

The cautionary note is important. Even while identifying Lloyds Metals as the standout opportunity, Upadhyay stopped short of making a blanket bullish case for metals. “Metal space, entire metal space, is facing so many headwinds,” he said, adding that investors should “stay cautious” across the segment.

That warning fits into the broader market tone seen through the show, where stock-specific opportunities are emerging but sector-wide conviction remains uneven. In such an environment, technical traders are likely to favour counters showing independent strength rather than chasing larger benchmark names purely on brand familiarity.

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Trading takeaway

For now, Lloyds Metals appears to be the only metal stock with a clear swing-trade case in this trio. But the message is equally about discipline: a strict stop loss, realistic upside targets, and heightened caution toward the sector at large. In a market where selectivity is becoming more critical, that may be the most valuable signal of all.