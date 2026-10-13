Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Investors gain Rs 5 lakh crore as Sensex, Nifty gain over 1% each; key factors behind the rally

Investors gain Rs 5 lakh crore as Sensex, Nifty gain over 1% each; key factors behind the rally

Investor wealth on BSE rose by Rs 4.62 lakh crore to Rs 470.07 lakh crore against the previous session's market cap of Rs 465.45 lakh crore. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 13, 2026 4:30 PM IST
Investors gain Rs 5 lakh crore as Sensex, Nifty gain over 1% each; key factors behind the rally Stock market rally today: HUL, Trent, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Titan Company, M&M and BEL were the otehr gainers, rising up to 2.94%.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher on Tuesday after FM Nirmala Sitharaman said the government was open to hear views on demand for removal of LTCG tax. The FM also said it was healthy to have a debate on STT. Sensex closed 1109 points higher at 73,033 and Nifty rose 358 points to 22,721. Sensex extended gains in the afternoon trade after the FM's statement. Investor wealth on BSE rose by Rs 4.62 lakh crore to Rs 470.07 lakh crore against the previous session's market cap of Rs 465.45 lakh crore. 
 
Among Sensex constituents, HCL Technologies stock zoomed over 8% to Rs 1321.55. Other IT peers such as TCS, Tech Mahindra and Infosys also rose up to 6% and were among the top gainers on both Sensex and Nifty.

Advertisement

HUL, Trent, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Titan Company, M&M and BEL were the other gainers, rising up to 2.94%. Shares of Kotak Bank, Eternal and Maruti Suzuki were the only Sensex losers, falling up to 0.90% today.

In terms of sectors, IT shares were the top gainers with the BSE IT index rising 1340 points to 28,560. Nifty IT index too jumped 5.22% to Rs 29,830.

Analysts on market outlook

Ajit Mishra, SVP – research, Religare Broking said, "From a technical perspective, Nifty’s recovery above 22,700 offers near-term relief following the recent sharp correction. However, the 22,900 level, coinciding with the 20-day exponential moving average (20-DEMA), is likely to act as the immediate hurdle, followed by the 23,000–23,200 zone. On the downside, the 22,300–22,500 zone is likely to provide immediate support. Despite the sharp rebound, persistent macroeconomic uncertainties warrant a cautious approach, with a preference for selective stock-specific opportunities and disciplined risk management."

Advertisement

Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "Nifty is struck within a broader high low range of 22,800-22,300 levels. A decisive move above the immediate resistance of 22,800 could confirm important bottom reversal pattern for the market and that is likely to open further short covering in Nifty ahead. Any weakness could find support around 22,550."

Nandish Shah - Deputy Vice President, HDFC Securities said, "Technically, Nifty’s close above the 13-day DEMA for the first time since 25 August 2026 marks an early improvement in short-term momentum. The index has also confirmed a higher top and higher bottom on a closing basis, validating a short-term bullish reversal. Resistance is now seen in the 23,100–23,150 zone; a decisive breakout above this band would further strengthen the bullish structure. On the downside, support has shifted higher to 22,580, followed by 22,300. As long as these levels hold, the near-term bias favors buying on dips."

Advertisement

Other factors behind market rally today

India VIX, the NSE's volatility index, fell 7.41% today. The fall in India VIX came after Indian market rallied on the back of a fall in brent crude prices, rally in IT stocks and IMF raising India's growth forecast. 
 
Brent crude prices fell on Tuesday, snapping three days of gain. Brent crude fell below $106 a barrel in Asian trade after rising over 6% over the previous three sessions. It hit a high over $107 in the previous day's trading before falling to $105.87. Benchmark US crude was also down 1.5% to $92.34 a barrel.

Another factor, which led to a sentimental boost in the IT stocks was a selloff in South Korea's Kospi 
led by a crash in Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix. Investor concerns over the sustainability of the AI-driven rally have weighed on sentiment, clouding the outlook for memory chipmakers.

International Monetary Fund (IMF) expressing confidence in India’s growth trajectory also boosted market sentiment. The IMF raised its forecast for the financial year 2026-27 to 7 per cent, up from an earlier estimate of 6.4 per cent made in July. The improved outlook indicates that domestic demand and robust services activity are contributing significantly to the economy’s resilience, despite increasing global uncertainties.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 13, 2026 4:30 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more