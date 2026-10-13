BEL discloses additional orders worth Rs 533 crore, check details

BEL shares closed at Rs 379.90 on Tuesday, up 1.69% from the previous close of Rs 373.60. The stock opened at Rs 373.55 and touched a high of Rs 379.95 during the session, while the day's low stood at Rs 369.50.

The latest order announcement adds to BEL's recent order wins across defence electronics and related technologies. In its previous disclosure on September 17, the company had announced additional orders worth Rs 648 crore. Those orders included defence products such as laser-based infrared jammers, communication equipment and cybersecurity solutions.

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The latest order inflow spans several areas of BEL's business, including avionics and communication systems, alongside drones, jammers and software solutions. The company also listed upgrades, spares and services among the categories covered by the orders.

BEL is engaged in the development and manufacture of electronic equipment for the defence sector, including systems used in communication, surveillance and other military applications. Its order announcements are closely tracked by investors for indications of business inflows and demand for defence electronics