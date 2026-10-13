BEL discloses additional orders worth Rs 533 crore, check details

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) on Tuesday said it had received additional orders worth Rs 533 crore since its last disclosure on September 17, 2026. The latest order wins cover a range of defence and technology products and services, including communication equipment, avionics, cybersecurity solutions, drones, jammers, software solutions, upgrades, spares and services.
The company disclosed the order inflow in a press release dated October 13, submitted to the stock exchanges under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. BEL, a Navratna defence public sector undertaking, did not provide a customer-wise breakdown of the orders or specify individual contract values in the release.