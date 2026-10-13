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BEL discloses additional orders worth Rs 533 crore, check details

BEL discloses additional orders worth Rs 533 crore, check details

BEL380.00(1.63%)

The latest order announcement adds to BEL's recent order wins across defence electronics and related technologies.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Oct 13, 2026 5:02 PM IST
BEL discloses additional orders worth Rs 533 crore, check details BEL shares closed at Rs 379.90 on Tuesday, up 1.69% from the previous close of Rs 373.60.

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) on Tuesday said it had received additional orders worth Rs 533 crore since its last disclosure on September 17, 2026. The latest order wins cover a range of defence and technology products and services, including communication equipment, avionics, cybersecurity solutions, drones, jammers, software solutions, upgrades, spares and services.

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The company disclosed the order inflow in a press release dated October 13, submitted to the stock exchanges under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. BEL, a Navratna defence public sector undertaking, did not provide a customer-wise breakdown of the orders or specify individual contract values in the release.

BEL shares closed at Rs 379.90 on Tuesday, up 1.69% from the previous close of Rs 373.60. The stock opened at Rs 373.55 and touched a high of Rs 379.95 during the session, while the day's low stood at Rs 369.50.

The latest order announcement adds to BEL's recent order wins across defence electronics and related technologies. In its previous disclosure on September 17, the company had announced additional orders worth Rs 648 crore. Those orders included defence products such as laser-based infrared jammers, communication equipment and cybersecurity solutions.

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The latest order inflow spans several areas of BEL's business, including avionics and communication systems, alongside drones, jammers and software solutions. The company also listed upgrades, spares and services among the categories covered by the orders.

BEL is engaged in the development and manufacture of electronic equipment for the defence sector, including systems used in communication, surveillance and other military applications. Its order announcements are closely tracked by investors for indications of business inflows and demand for defence electronics

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Oct 13, 2026 5:02 PM IST
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