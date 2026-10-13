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Tonbo Imaging IPO: Akash Bhansali, SBI Funds among investors buying shares worth Rs 413 crore

Tonbo Imaging IPO: Akash Bhansali, SBI Funds among investors buying shares worth Rs 413 crore

Tonbo Imaging IPO: Existing investors sold shares worth over Rs 413 crore at Rs 700 apiece, valuing the defence technology company at Rs 4,000 crore.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Oct 13, 2026 3:48 PM IST
Tonbo Imaging IPO: Akash Bhansali, SBI Funds among investors buying shares worth Rs 413 croreTonbo Imaging's Rs 852 crore IPO is entirely an offer for sale of up to 1,21,74,046 equity shares by existing shareholders and it will not receive any proceeds.

Ahead of its IPO, Tonbo Imaging India has raised more than Rs 413 crore from secondary share transactions. The listing bound entity has sold 59,11,200 equity shares at Rs 700 apiece, valuing the defence technology company at Rs 4,000 crore on a fully diluted basis, said its RHP. The IPO will open for public subscription between October 15-19.

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The transactions were executed on September 29 and 30, 2026, with existing investors CEAQ Singapore and CEAQ India selling shares to a group of domestic and international institutional investors. Their buying price matches Tonbo Imaging's IPO price band of Rs 665–700 per share. The shares have a face value of Rs 2 each.

In the secondary sale, Amansa Investments picked up the largest holding worth Rs 170.24 crore by picking up 24,32,000 equity shares. Seasoned Dalal Street investor Akash Manek Bhansali bought 24,32,000 equity shares worth Rs 39.59 crore, while multiple SBI Funds bought 7,87,000 equity shares amounting to Rs 55.09 crore

Susquehanna Asia Technology, Valuequest Founder Conviction Fund and 360 ONE Multi-Stage Defence and Space Fund picked 5,72,800 equity shares each valued at Rs 40.10 crore. Malabar India (1,72,000 equity shares of Rs 12.04 crore), HDFC Life Insurance Company (2,29,000 equity shares of Rs 16.03 crore) and Samruddhi Investments (7,200 equity shares of Rs 0.50 crore) were other investors.

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As disclosed in the RHP, the share transfers were carried out under share purchase agreements dated September 25, 2026. The transactions involved existing shares and did not entail a fresh issuance of equity by the company. Tonbo Imaging's Rs 852 crore IPO is entirely an offer for sale of up to 1,21,74,046 equity shares by existing shareholders and it will not receive any proceeds.

Incorporated in December 2003, Bengaluru-based Tonbo Imaging India is a global defence electronics original equipment manufacturer engaged in the design, development, and manufacturing of advanced electro-optic, infrared, embedded vision, communication, guidance, and surveillance systems for defence and security applications.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Oct 13, 2026 3:48 PM IST
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