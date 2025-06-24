For decades, migrating to the United States was seen as the ultimate middle-class aspiration. But that equation is shifting fast, particularly for professionals from China and India. The promise of dollar earnings, once seen as a golden ticket to upward mobility, now comes with caveats that are leading many to rethink whether life in America is truly an upgrade.

At first glance, the appeal seems obvious. An Indian earning Rs 20–40 lakh a year or a Chinese professional making $20,000 might expect to jump to an American salary of $80,000–$120,000. But the math doesn’t tell the full story. Once the cost of living kicks in — including soaring healthcare bills, expensive childcare, fragmented public transport, and everyday services that are far more affordable back home — the higher paycheck often translates to less freedom, not more.

In China, the gap between middle-class comfort and the US lifestyle is shrinking — and in some ways, reversing.

Babu Mohanan, Managing Director at Teleradpro, a software company based in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, believes the shine of the American dream is wearing off. “If you remove the mist of dollar earnings, migrating to America is no longer the dream it used to be—especially for the middle class from India or China,” he says. “You earn more in the US, but most of it goes into inflated bills. Your control over life weakens even as your income grows.”

Mohanan points out that the quality of life for the Chinese middle class has improved so dramatically that moving to the U.S. can actually feel like a step down. “China’s top cities now have world-class infrastructure, high-speed public transport, advanced fintech, and affordable healthcare,” he says. “Daily life is efficient, safe, and cost-effective. In contrast, American cities often feel more fragmented, car-dependent, and isolated.”

In India’s case, the calculus is more nuanced. “India still struggles with pollution, traffic, and bureaucracy,” Mohanan notes. “So, for someone from a Tier-2 city or with limited income, migration can still mean a better life. But for someone already earning Rs 30–40 lakh annually, life in India offers unmatched convenience—domestic help, private schools, healthcare, and the support of extended family.”

Mohanan adds that many Indian professionals underestimate the lifestyle change. “In India, chores like cooking, cleaning, or childcare are delegated. In the US, you do it all yourself. People who had structured, supported lives here often find themselves lonely and burdened.”

He also critiques the illusion of American economic superiority. “The US GDP is inflated by high prices, not better value,” he notes. “A basic surgery or babysitting session can cost more there than an entire month’s expenses here. That doesn’t reflect progress—it reflects compulsion.”

Migration today, he adds, is a trade-off. “If you're escaping hardship or chasing a very specific dream, it might be worth it. But for many middle-class families in India or China who’ve built stable lives, moving to America can mean losing comfort, control, and cultural belonging for an income that shrinks fast in real life.”



