ELI Scheme: EPFO Extends Deadline for UAN Activation and Linking Aadhaar with Bank Account; Here's is the last date now

ELI Scheme: The deadline for linking Universal Account Numbers (UAN) and seeding Aadhaar numbers with bank accounts for the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) scheme has been extended by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). The new deadline is December 15, 2024, revised from the original date of November 30, 2024. EPFO announced the extension through a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Previously, the EPFO issued a circular stating that employees must finish the task by November 30 in order to be eligible for direct benefit transfers (DBT) under the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) scheme.

In its latest post on X, EPFO stated: “Dear Employers, the date of UAN activation and Aadhaar seeding of Bank Account has been extended till 15th December. Ensure to do the same for all employees who have joined in the current financial year, starting with the latest joinees, to avail the benefit of the Employment Linked Incentive scheme.”

ELI schemes

The ELI scheme, introduced in the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2023-24, aims to generate over 20 million job opportunities within a span of two years through the promotion of formal-sector employment.

In the Union Budget 2024, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman revealed three categories of ELI schemes: A, B, and C. A recent notification from the Ministry of Labour and Employment outlined that eligible employees must activate their UAN and link their Aadhaar by November 30, 2024, to receive benefits under the ELI scheme.

Comprising of three distinct components, the ELI scheme offers various benefits to both individuals entering the workforce and manufacturing employers with a substantial EPFO contribution history.

Under Scheme A of the ELI, individuals newly joining the formal workforce are eligible to receive a one-month wage as a direct benefit transfer in three instalments, up to a maximum limit of Rs 15,000. This benefit is specifically available to first-time employees registered with the EPFO, provided their monthly salary does not exceed Rs 1 lakh.

Scheme B targets manufacturing employers with a three-year EPFO contribution history, requiring them to hire a minimum of 50 new employees or 25 per cent of their existing workforce. Incentives are granted over a four-year period, with employers receiving 24 per cent of wages for the first two years, 16 per cent in the third year, and 8 per cent in the final year. Eligible employees must earn a monthly salary of up to Rs 1 lakh.

Lastly, Scheme C is a program focused on employers to promote increased employment opportunities in various industries. It applies to new positions offering a monthly salary of up to Rs 1 lakh. Through this initiative, the government will provide reimbursements of up to Rs 3,000 per month per new employee for a duration of two years, helping cover their EPFO contributions.

UAN activation process

To activate your UAN on the EPFO member portal and access ELI benefits, follow these steps:

Visit the EPFO member portal at https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/.

Locate the ‘activate UAN’ link under the ‘important links’ section on the portal.

Enter your UAN number, Aadhaar number, date of birth, and Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

Make sure that your mobile number is linked with Aadhaar for verification purposes.

Click on ‘get authorization PIN’ to receive a one-time password (OTP) on your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

Enter the OTP to confirm and complete the activation process.

Upon successful activation, a password will be sent to your registered mobile number.

By following these steps, you will be able to activate your UAN on the EPFO member portal and access ELI benefits.

Why UAN activation is crucial

EPFO's recent circular emphasizes the necessity of activating the UAN and linking Aadhaar to bank accounts in order to access benefits under the ELI scheme. It is essential for all EPFO subscribers to have a UAN linked to Aadhaar for smooth access to various services through the Member Portal.

According to the circular, EPFO subscribers must have an Aadhaar-linked UAN that must be activated by creating a login on the Member Portal. This enables subscribers to conveniently access multiple services through a single platform, such as viewing and downloading PF passbooks, submitting online claims for withdrawals, advances, or transfers, updating personal details, and tracking the real-time status of claims. The activation process is user-friendly and can be completed by using an Aadhaar-based OTP.

