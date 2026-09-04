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Gold, silver prices on Janmashtami (September 4): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

Gold, silver prices on Janmashtami (September 4): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were up by 0.05% at ₹1,55,701 per 10 gm, whereas silver futures rose by 0.02% at around ₹2,42,391 per kg at the time of writing this story.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 4, 2026 9:15 AM IST
Gold, silver prices on Janmashtami (September 4): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other citiesIn the retail market, gold continues to be traded mainly in two purities, 24-karat and 22-karat.

Gold and silver prices in India is broadly stable across 24-carat, 22-carat and 18-carat on Janmashtami (September 4). Gold prices is marginally up at ₹1,56,200 per 10 gm, whereas silver rates remained at ₹2,41,990 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were up by 0.05% at ₹1,55,701 per 10 gm, whereas silver futures rose by 0.02% at around ₹2,42,391 per kg at the time of writing this story.

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In the retail market, gold continues to be traded mainly in two purities, 24-karat and 22-karat. While 24-karat gold is regarded as the purest form of the precious metal, 22-karat gold is widely preferred for jewellery as it offers greater strength and durability due to the presence of alloyed metals.

Going ahead, markets will closely track Friday's Non-Farm Payrolls and Unemployment data for further clues on the Fed's policy path.

Check the latest gold rates here

City 24K Gold (₹ per 10gm) 22K Gold (₹ per 10gm)
Delhi ₹1,55,510 ₹1,42,560
Mumbai ₹1,55,360 ₹1,42,410
Bengaluru ₹1,55,360 ₹1,42,410
Kolkata ₹1,55,360 ₹1,42,410
Hyderabad ₹1,55,360 ₹1,42,410
Chennai ₹1,55,360 ₹1,42,410

Check the latest silver rates here

City Silver (₹ per 100gm) Silver (₹ per kg)
Delhi ₹25,510
₹2,55,100
Mumbai ₹25,510 ₹2,55,100
Bengaluru ₹25,510 ₹2,55,100
Kolkata ₹25,510
₹2,55,100
Hyderabad ₹25,510 ₹2,55,100
Chennai ₹25,510 ₹2,55,100

MUST READ | Only 15% of India’s gold is monetised: Why gold loans could become a new consumption engine

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Gold rates at top jewellers

Gold prices at leading jewellery retailers remained largely stable on September 4, 2026, with Joyalukkas and Malabar Gold & Diamonds both quoting ₹14,240 per gm (24K) across major Indian states. Tanishq's 22K gold rate stood at ₹14,285 per gm. Malabar's 24-carat gold rate is ₹15,535 per gm and Tanishq's 24-carat gold rate stood at ₹15,584 per gm.

The marginal differences in retail prices are influenced by brand-specific pricing policies, procurement costs, and regional market conditions, while overall bullion trends continue to guide gold prices.

Jeweller Purity Rate (₹/gram)
Joyalukkas 22K 14,240
Malabar Gold & Diamonds 22K 14,240
Malabar Gold & Diamonds 24K 15,535
Tanishq 22K 14,285
Tanishq 24K* 15,584

*24K Tanishq rate estimated based on the prevailing purity premium over 22K gold.

Joyalukkas 22K Gold Rate by State

State Rate (₹/gram)
Andhra Pradesh 14,240
Delhi 14,240
Gujarat 14,240
Karnataka 14,240
Kerala 14,240
Maharashtra 14,240
Odisha 14,240
Punjab 14,240
Tamil Nadu 14,240

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 4, 2026 9:14 AM IST
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