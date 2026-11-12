Gold, silver prices on November 12: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

Higher interest rates remain a headwind for non-yielding gold, with markets also watching global economic risks and rising geopolitical tensions in the West Asia region.
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In the physical retail market, gold is primarily bought in 24-karat and 22-karat options. While 24-karat represents pure gold, 22-karat remains the preferred choice for crafting ornaments because the mixed alloys deliver greater durability.
Prices in India remain anchored by international spot bullion trends, USD/INR currency dynamics, and anticipatory retail demand ahead of peak festival shopping.
The rates quoted in benchmark tables and store listings reflect base bullion prices. Retail gold purchases in India attract a standard 3% GST on the value of the metal, plus a separate 5% GST on the jewellery making charges. Import duties and local transport surcharges also influence regional price variations across states.
Check the latest gold rates here
|City
|24K Gold (₹ per 10gm)
|22K Gold (₹ per 10gm)
|Delhi
|₹1,38,800
|₹1,27,233
|Mumbai
|₹1,39,070
|₹1,27,481
|Bengaluru
|₹1,39,180
|₹1,27,582
|Kolkata
|₹1,38,880
|₹1,27,307
|Hyderabad
|₹1,39,290
|₹1,27,683
|Chennai
|₹1,39,470
|₹1,27,848
Check the latest silver rates here
|City
|Silver (₹ per 100gm)
|Silver (₹ per kg)
|Delhi
|₹18,217
|₹1,82,170
|Mumbai
|₹18,263
|
₹1,82,630
|Bengaluru
|₹18,278
|₹1,82,780
|Kolkata
|₹18,239
|₹1,82,390
|Hyderabad
|₹18,292
|₹1,82,920
|Chennai
|₹18,316
|₹1,83,160
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Gold rates at top jewellers
Leading retail chains kept prices relatively unchanged on November 12, 2026. According to the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd, 24 carat gold retails for ₹13,289 per gram whereas 22 carat is for ₹13,774 per gram across jewelers at the time of writing this story. Silver 999 retails for ₹1,81,999 per kg whereas platinum 999 stands at ₹55,050 per 10 grams.
Major brands like Joyalukkas and Malabar Gold & Diamonds quoted 22K gold ₹12,815 per gram across most states. Tanishq listed its 22K gold rate at ₹13,065 per gram. For 24-carat gold, Malabar quoted ₹13,980 per gram, while Tanishq stood at ₹14,253 per gram.
Minor retail rate disparities across brands stem from store-level pricing structures, inventory acquisition costs, and regional logistics, even as global commodity trends determine overall market direction.
|Jeweller
|Purity
|Rate (₹/gram)
|Joyalukkas
|22K
|12,815
|Malabar Gold & Diamonds
|22K
|12,815
|Malabar Gold & Diamonds
|24K
|13,980
|Tanishq
|22K
|13,065
|Tanishq
|24K*
|14,253
*24K Tanishq rate estimated based on the prevailing purity premium over 22K gold.
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Joyalukkas 22K Gold Rate by State
|State
|Rate (₹/gram)
|Andhra Pradesh
|12,815
|Delhi
|12,815
|Gujarat
|12,815
|Karnataka
|12,815
|Kerala
|12,815
|Maharashtra
|12,815
|Odisha
|12,815
|Punjab
|12,815
|Tamil Nadu
|12,815