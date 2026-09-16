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Gold, silver prices on September 16: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

Gold, silver prices on September 16: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were down 0.06% at ₹1,50,723 per 10 gm, whereas silver futures were down 0.04% at around ₹2,32,036 per kg at the time of writing this story.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 16, 2026 9:02 AM IST
Gold, silver prices on September 16: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other citiesIn the retail market, gold continues to be traded mainly in two purities, 24-karat and 22-karat.

Gold and silver prices in India remained majorly unchanged across 24-carat, 22-carat and 18-carat on September 16. Gold prices is now at ₹1,53,160 per 10 gm, while silver costs ₹2,44,900 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were down 0.06% at ₹1,50,723 per 10 gm, whereas silver futures were down 0.04% at around ₹2,32,036 per kg at the time of writing this story.

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In the retail market, gold continues to be traded mainly in two purities, 24-karat and 22-karat. While 24-karat gold is regarded as the purest form of the precious metal, 22-karat gold is widely preferred for jewellery as it offers greater strength and durability due to the presence of alloyed metals.

Gold prices in India are influenced by several factors, including the international gold price, the exchange rate of the US Dollar, and domestic jewellery demand, especially ahead of the festive season.

Check the latest gold rates here

City 24K Gold (₹ per 10gm) 22K Gold (₹ per 10gm)
Delhi ₹1,53,310 ₹1,40,540
Mumbai ₹1,53,160 ₹1,40,390
Bengaluru ₹1,53,160 ₹1,40,390
Kolkata ₹1,53,160 ₹1,40,390
Hyderabad ₹1,53,160 ₹1,40,390
Chennai ₹1,53,160 ₹1,40,390

Check the latest silver rates here

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City Silver (₹ per 100gm) Silver (₹ per kg)
Delhi ₹24,490
₹2,44,900
Mumbai ₹24,490 ₹2,44,900
Bengaluru ₹24,490 ₹2,44,900
Kolkata ₹24,990
₹2,49,900
Hyderabad ₹24,990 ₹2,49,900
Chennai ₹24,990 ₹2,49,900

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Gold rates at top jewellers

Gold prices at leading jewellery retailers remained largely stable on September 14, 2026, with Joyalukkas and Malabar Gold & Diamonds both quoting ₹14,040 per gm across major Indian states. Tanishq's 22K gold rate stood at ₹14,085 per gm. Malabar's 24-carat gold rate is ₹15,284 per gm and Tanishq's 24-carat gold rate stood at ₹15,365 per gm.

The marginal differences in retail prices are influenced by brand-specific pricing policies, procurement costs, and regional market conditions, while overall bullion trends continue to guide gold prices.

Jeweller Purity Rate (₹/gram)
Joyalukkas 22K 14,040
Malabar Gold & Diamonds 22K 14,040
Malabar Gold & Diamonds 24K 15,284
Tanishq 22K 14,085
Tanishq 24K* 15,365

*24K Tanishq rate estimated based on the prevailing purity premium over 22K gold.

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Joyalukkas 22K Gold Rate by State

State Rate (₹/gram)
Andhra Pradesh 14,040
Delhi 14,040
Gujarat 14,040
Karnataka 14,040
Kerala 14,040
Maharashtra 14,040
Odisha 14,040
Punjab 14,040
Tamil Nadu 14,040

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 16, 2026 9:02 AM IST
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