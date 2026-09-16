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Improper storing, drainage: Tukaram Mundhe’s FDA team suspends licence of Cafe Mondegar in Mumbai

Improper storing, drainage: Tukaram Mundhe’s FDA team suspends licence of Cafe Mondegar in Mumbai

Tukaram Mudhe's FDA team has increased inspections and raids at restaurants, eateries, hotels, and sweet shops during the ongoing Ganpati Utsav.

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Mustafa Shaikh
  • Updated Sep 16, 2026 8:41 AM IST
Improper storing, drainage: Tukaram Mundhe’s FDA team suspends licence of Cafe Mondegar in MumbaiTukaram Mundhe's team finds food and safety violations at iconic Cafe Mondegar

Cafe Mondegar might be a landmark bar and restaurant in the heart of Mumbai, but it is just another eatery not meeting the safety and food standards if the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is to be asked. The FDA suspended the licence of Cafe Mondegar after it found serious food safety and hygiene deficiencies.

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The colonial-era restaurant did not maintain hot food items at a required temperature of 60°C, and cold food items were not stored below 5°C, it found. It used improper thawing methods and failed to rapidly cool cooked food as required by the rules. The FDA found moisture-related damage to the flooring, and the drainage system was inadequate thereby increasing risks of cross contamination.

The equipment was also not properly cleaned and sanitised. The inspection was conducted by a team led by FDA chief Tukaram Mundhe.

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MAHARASHTRA FDA INSPECTIONS

The FDA has increased inspections and raids at restaurants, eateries, hotels, and sweet shops during the ongoing Ganpati Utsav. On Tuesday, the FDA seized 30 litres of liquid milk and 4,138.7 kg of dairy and sweet products, including khoya, paneer, ghee, peda, halwa, shrikhand, butter, and milk powder, worth over Rs 15.5 lakh across the state.

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In Jalna district, the FDA conducted a crackdown on banned food items, seizing goods worth Rs 1.35 crore. Similarly, in Greater Mumbai, the FDA has been inspecting hotels and taking action against banned food products as part of its festival safety drive.

DON'T MISS | Festival food crackdown in Maharashtra: Tukaram Mundhe's FDA to begin checks 21 days before celebrations

Ahead of Ganeshotsav, the FDA’s Greater Mumbai unit organised awareness workshops for office-bearers and workers of various Ganesh mandals. The aim was to ensure that prasad and mahaprasad distributed to devotees are prepared and served in a safe, clean, and hygienic manner. Five workshops were held at different locations, with 320 Ganesh mandal office-bearers and members of related organisations participating.

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In collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the FDA also organised a special training workshop for representatives of around 110 self-help groups involved in making modaks.

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Published on: Sep 16, 2026 8:40 AM IST
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