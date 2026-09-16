Improper storing, drainage: Tukaram Mundhe’s FDA team suspends licence of Cafe Mondegar in Mumbai

The equipment was also not properly cleaned and sanitised. The inspection was conducted by a team led by FDA chief Tukaram Mundhe.

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MAHARASHTRA FDA INSPECTIONS

The FDA has increased inspections and raids at restaurants, eateries, hotels, and sweet shops during the ongoing Ganpati Utsav. On Tuesday, the FDA seized 30 litres of liquid milk and 4,138.7 kg of dairy and sweet products, including khoya, paneer, ghee, peda, halwa, shrikhand, butter, and milk powder, worth over Rs 15.5 lakh across the state.

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In Jalna district, the FDA conducted a crackdown on banned food items, seizing goods worth Rs 1.35 crore. Similarly, in Greater Mumbai, the FDA has been inspecting hotels and taking action against banned food products as part of its festival safety drive.

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Ahead of Ganeshotsav, the FDA’s Greater Mumbai unit organised awareness workshops for office-bearers and workers of various Ganesh mandals. The aim was to ensure that prasad and mahaprasad distributed to devotees are prepared and served in a safe, clean, and hygienic manner. Five workshops were held at different locations, with 320 Ganesh mandal office-bearers and members of related organisations participating.

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In collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the FDA also organised a special training workshop for representatives of around 110 self-help groups involved in making modaks.